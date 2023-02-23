Accurate Personnel Set to Celebrate 45 Years of Staffing and Continued Growth in 2023

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you remember where you were in 1978? For Accurate Personnel, the answer is Park Ridge, IL as the family-owned Illinois-based company was founded in suburban Chicago that year. Fast forward to 2023, the now nationwide company is set to celebrate its 45th year of staffing excellence.

From its origins in that single location to a national reach in the present day, Accurate Personnel has now set the standard for staffing each and every day over the span of four and a half decades. That will continue throughout the upcoming year as Accurate Personnel will recognize its 45th anniversary with a number of events and activities.

These efforts will be spearheaded by Chief Branding Officer and second-generation owner Jaimie Rios and newly hired Director of Marketing Karen Durante.

"We are constantly working to make sure employees have opportunities to develop their skills and see avenues for growth," Rios told the Staffing Industry Analysts in a recent interview. "We want our employees to feel like they are a part of something bigger."

Beginning on January 1st, the company will launch a shift in its branding with an exclusive 45th year logo and a campaign centered around the celebration. This will include 45 days of giveaways to be featured across Accurate Personnel's social media accounts.

The corporate festivities will officially kick off January 30th when the executive team hosts their launch summit in Illinois.

"It is an exciting time to be joining Accurate," says Durante. "The 45th anniversary is such a positive moment for the team and it is an honor to be helping lead the promotional campaign centered around it."

To keep up with its trend of unparalleled growth, Accurate Personnel plans to open several new locations in the spring and summer months, placing a heavy emphasis on the southern region of the country for its new offices in states such as Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia. There are also plans to expand its corporate headquarters with an additional location set to open in Lakewood Ranch, FL.

"We expect a lot of growth in the southern region of the country," Rios recently told the SIA. "And [we] want to be in a good position to support both our clients who have staffing needs in the area and associates who will be doing the work there."

The efforts will continue throughout the calendar year with promotions to be featured on the company's social media platforms, as well as in-person events and grand opening ceremonies.

Be on the lookout for more news to come from Accurate Personnel in the first quarter of the year as more excitement comes from one of the most cutting-edge teams in the industry.

