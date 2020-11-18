Accuray and DHL Supply Chain establish global service logistics platform to support delivery of advanced cancer treatment technology

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) and DHL Supply Chain announced today they have entered into a global service parts logistics partnership that will further strengthen the Accuray aftermarket supply chain and expand the company's high quality customer service globally. The goal of the agreement is to provide medical care teams with continual access to the radiotherapy technologies they need to deliver shorter, personalized and effective treatments to patients with cancerous or benign tumors, or neurologic disorders.

Mike Hoge, SVP, global operations at Accuray said, "We are excited to partner with DHL. The Accuray supply chain and service teams are focused on ensuring our customers have seamless access to our lifesaving equipment. We believe the enhanced capabilities offered by a world class logistics partner like DHL will help us to do just that."

DHL Supply Chain will establish a dedicated global service logistics network that will span 34 warehousing sites in 16 countries to support Accuray service technicians with increased reliability and enhanced visibility on parts for its advanced radiotherapy systems. Three regional Control Centers in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Budapest, Hungary and Singapore will provide 24/7 support to the network, supervising the global operations and tracking vendor performance. DHL's proprietary software tools, including mySupplyChain will provide live, real-time visibility on inventory in transit for technicians in the field and provide the Accuray supply chain teams with enhanced reporting on performance.

Alongside the inventory management and end-to-end visibility that DHL will provide for the replenishment of forward stocking locations and deliveries to service technicians, it will also manage the reverse logistics of all parts to the Accuray central distribution center in Columbus, Ohio, USA. DHL's sister divisions, DHL Express and DHL Global Forwarding, will provide support with air freight, ocean freight and time definite international shipping and customs clearance for Accuray outbound and inbound transportation.

Jaime Hooker, VP, service logistics, DHL Supply Chain Americas said, "As demand for Accuray technology and products continues to grow around the world, it is essential that they have a standardized logistics platform that gives them both the flexibility and reliability to respond swiftly to their international customers' service needs. Our new partnership represents the perfect opportunity to demonstrate our Service Logistics team's global capabilities and our commitment to keep our service promises anywhere, anytime in support of a truly vital business."

The new partnership will be effective beginning February 2021.

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About DHL

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world."

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 63 billion euros in 2019. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

