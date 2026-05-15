Accuray and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Announce Master Research Agreement to Improve Personalized Care for Patients with Cancer

MADISON, Wis., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) and the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health (UW SMPH) announced a new 10‑year strategic collaboration to advance personalized cancer treatments using Accuray's Stellar™ adaptive radiation therapy platform. This agreement builds on longstanding shared history of partnership between Accuray and the school to develop precision radiation therapy technologies using imaging to precisely deliver dose sculpting for cancer treatments. This newest collaboration will support clinical research, education and training, and the development of adaptive therapies that help empower medical care teams to continually raise the standard in cancer care.

University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health

"Our success depends on collaboration, innovation, and the energy that comes from addressing meaningful clinical needs for patients," said Steve La Neve, President and CEO of Accuray. "This Master Research Agreement formalizes and expands our longstanding relationship with the University of Wisconsin–Madison and grounds our innovations in real-world clinical practice and impactful patient care. By leveraging our respective strengths, we aim to extend the curative power of radiotherapy so departments of all sizes around the world can benefit from advanced adaptive therapies."

In the late 1980s, University of Wisconsin-Madison Professor of Medical Physics, Human Oncology, and Engineering Thomas "Rock" Mackie and his team invented technology that would later be commercialized as Accuray's first helical radiation delivery platform, the TomoTherapy® System. This ushered in a new era in radiation medicine, enabling clinicians for the first time to integrate helical 3D image-guidance with intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IG-IMRT), increasing treatment precision and accuracy to help improve patients' cancer care. Since its introduction, Accuray has continued to enhance the helical platform, introducing advances in image quality, speed, versatility, and workflow efficiency.

The new agreement between the UW School of Medicine and Public Health and Accuray will build on this shared history to advance the next generation of adaptive radiotherapy approaches, according to Zachary Morris, MD, PhD, professor and chair of human oncology. "At UW we have exceptionally talented innovators in radiation medicine across the spectrum from discovery science to translational and clinical research and we have a track-record of advancing discoveries to clinical practice. This agreement with Accuray is an exciting next step that will accelerate the process of translating research innovation into technologies that better serve patients, leveraging a robust academic-industry collaboration to advance personalized radiotherapy treatments," said Morris.

"This framework enables us to build on a long history of shared innovation with Accuray to deepen our collaboration, bring future innovations from bench to bedside, and create translational research and training opportunities that keep patients at the center of our work," said Nita Ahuja, MD, MBA, Dean of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health and Vice Chancellor for Medical Affairs at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases--while making commonly treatable cases even easier--to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

About the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health

The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health is recognized as one of the nation's leading institutions in health sciences education, research, and service. Founded in 1907 as the medical school of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, in 2005 it became the nation's first school to integrate the disciplines of medicine and public health. With a deep commitment to a vision of healthy people and healthy communities, we translate discovery into application and interconnect clinical care, education and research. The school employs more than 5,600 faculty and staff and provides educational opportunities for nearly 3,000 students and postgraduate trainees. For federal fiscal year 2025, the school ranked #10 in the nation among public medical schools for NIH funding according to the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research. Some of the nation's leading researchers, educators, and clinicians are among the faculty, including several National Medal of Science recipients and National Academy of Science honorees.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to expectations related to the proposed collaboration between the Company and the University of Wisconsin. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to enter into a collaboration agreement with the University of Wisconsin, the ability to achieve the benefits of such collaboration, and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 28, 2025, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts

Daniel Biank

Vice President of Regulatory & Government Affairs

Accuray

[email protected]

Robyn M. Perrin, Ph.D.

Chief Communications Officer

University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated