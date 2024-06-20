Accuray and TrueNorth Medical Physics Sign Agreement to Provide Radiation Oncology Support Intended to Advance Cancer Care for More Patients

MADISON, Wis., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today an agreement with TrueNorth Medical Physics LLC to provide radiation oncology departments with third-party support designed to enhance their department's capabilities. Under the terms of the agreement, TrueNorth Medical Physics will offer services that are complementary and supplementary to those supplied by Accuray, acting as an extension of the hospital team – on-site, remote or hybrid – to help ensure they have the staffing needed to achieve patient treatment goals.

As the field of radiation medicine has evolved since the X-ray was discovered 125+ years ago, so too has the TrueNorth team which now has an equivalent number of combined clinical years of experience. They will leverage this vast knowledge base to provide physics, dosimetry and commissioning support for the Accuray TomoTherapy®, Radixact® and CyberKnife® Systems. TrueNorth offers specialized services that help augment a hospital's team and are tailored to their specific requirements. From providing additional staff while the site recruits new personnel or when only part-time assistance is desired, to sharing expertise that facilitates adoption of new technology and techniques, the company is equipped to meet these needs.

"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Accuray and assist their customers. We have extensive experience working with Accuray's Radixact, TomoTherapy and CyberKnife platforms and are impressed with the unique features and associated benefits they provide," said Matt Daniels, Ph.D., DABR, one of the TrueNorth Managing Partners. "Nevertheless, we are an independent company with expertise across multiple industry platforms. Our organization is dedicated to providing unbiased feedback and support that improves the practice of radiation therapy medicine and enhances a team's ability to deliver care."

The addition of the TrueNorth offerings signifies a commitment from Accuray to provide an expanded range of solutions to help empower medical professionals from day one and throughout their tenure using the company's technology. The assistance they require will vary based on their clinical and economic goals, experience, and equipment age. Accuray offers a combination of standard and customizable services to align with differing preferences and circumstances, aimed at helping clinicians to deliver the best possible outcomes for patients.

"Accuray is committed to innovation in every aspect of our business, whether it be the radiotherapy technology we develop or the support we provide to customers to help them achieve their patient-focused treatment objectives," said Suzanne Winter, president and CEO of Accuray. "In today's dynamic and evolving healthcare environment, labor shortages and operational challenges may hinder hospitals from maintaining the staffing levels needed to meet their clinical demands and standards. We partnered with TrueNorth Medical Physics to provide care teams with another option for obtaining the resources they require to advance the treatment of cancer for more patients within their facilities."

