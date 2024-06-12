Accuray Announces Approval of the Accuray Precision® Treatment Planning System by China's National Medical Products Administration

MADISON, Wis., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that the registration dossier for the Accuray Precision® Treatment Planning System (TPS) has been approved by the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). The Accuray Precision TPS is now available for use with the CNNC-Accuray joint venture Tomo® C radiation therapy system and in combination, will provide medical care teams with a new option for delivering extremely precise and accurate radiotherapy treatments, ultimately expanding access to care for more cancer patients in China.

"We couldn't be more pleased about the approval of the Accuray Precision Treatment Planning System and the potential it represents, in combination with the Tomo C System, for cancer patients in China, a country which accounted for approximately 25 percent of new cancer cases diagnosed worldwide in 20201. With this approval our China joint venture can begin shipping the Tomo C System to their end customers, an important step forward in helping to address an unmet need for precision radiation therapy," said Suzanne Winter, president and CEO of Accuray.

Continued Ms. Winter, "Customers in China who use our organization's CyberKnife®, Radixact® and TomoTherapy® Systems are familiar with the Accuray Precision Treatment Planning System, a powerful, full-featured system that enables clinicians to efficiently generate high quality radiation therapy treatment plans. The availability of the treatment planning solution for the Tomo C System, a domestic made radiation therapy delivery device, will expand our portfolio in China and enhance our access in the regional Type B market."

The Accuray Precision TPS was developed to facilitate the creation and adaptation of precise treatment plans in less time. The planning solution enables clinicians to routinely incorporate modifications to treatment planning into the course of treatment to account for changes in tumor size, shape and location – as well as subtle changes in the location of organs and other healthy tissue – thereby increasing treatment precision.

The Tomo C platform features helical imaging and radiation delivery. With fully-integrated treatment planning, centralized data management and ultra-precise treatment delivery using patented beam-shaping technology, the system enables greater control of the radiation dose so it conforms precisely to the tumor and helps minimize dose to healthy tissue. The system is designed to enable medical care teams to optimize outcomes for standard radiation therapy indications including breast, prostate, lung, and head and neck cancers, in addition to complex treatments such as total marrow irradiation.

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

