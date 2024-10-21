Accuray Appoints Michael Murphy as VP, Corporate Controller

News provided by

Accuray Incorporated

Oct 21, 2024, 16:05 ET

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that Michael Murphy, CPA has joined the company as Vice President, Corporate Controller. Mr. Murphy will be responsible for leading the global accounting function including corporate tax, regulatory reporting, accounting policies, and risk management, along with associated budgetary and administrative operations. He will report to Accuray Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Ali Pervaiz. The company also expects to appoint Mr. Murphy to the position of principal accounting officer following the filing of the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024.

Mr. Murphy brings more than 15 years of finance and accounting expertise to his new role at Accuray, most recently serving as Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Treasury at Duluth Holdings Inc. During his tenure with the organization, Mr. Murphy successfully led teams involved with accounting, controller and treasury functions, while introducing multiple corporate cost savings initiatives. Earlier in his career, Mr. Murphy held the roles of Chief Accounting Officer and Vice President - Assistant Controller, respectively, at financial institutions First Business Financial Services, Inc. and Banco Popular North America. He also has extensive public accounting experience having assumed positions of increasing responsibility while employed at KPMG, LLP.

"I couldn't be more pleased to announce that Mike has joined the Accuray team. He is a highly experienced financial controller and accountant with a career spanning a diverse range of industries. Mike has delivered value in each role he's held and has the business acumen required to support the achievement of our company's revenue and profitability goals. I look forward to both his partnership and leadership in driving seamless execution that meets the strategic demands of the organization," said Ali Pervaiz, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer at Accuray.

"I was initially inspired and drawn to Accuray's vision and the company's focus on constant innovation to improve as many cancer patients' lives as possible. As I had the opportunity to meet people throughout the organization, the value placed on collaboration and continuous improvement resonated with me. It is a culture that I am excited to be a part of," said Michael Murphy, Vice President, Corporate Controller at Accuray.

About Accuray
Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Media Contact
Beth Kaplan   
Accuray                                                          
+1 (408) 789-4426
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Aman Patel, CFA
Investor Relations, ICR-Westwicke
+1 (443) 450-4191
[email protected] 

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

New England Journal of Medicine Study Reaffirms Five Session Radiation Treatment Provides Comparable Rates of Cancer Control, Tolerability and Sexual Functioning to Conventional Radiotherapy Treatment in Men with Localized Prostate Cancer

New England Journal of Medicine Study Reaffirms Five Session Radiation Treatment Provides Comparable Rates of Cancer Control, Tolerability and Sexual Functioning to Conventional Radiotherapy Treatment in Men with Localized Prostate Cancer

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that results of the PACE-B – Prostate Advances in Comparative Evidence – trial were published in...
Accuray President and Chief Executive Officer Suzanne Winter Returns from Medical Leave of Absence

Accuray President and Chief Executive Officer Suzanne Winter Returns from Medical Leave of Absence

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced that, effective as of today, Suzanne Winter has returned from her temporary medical leave and assumed...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Medical Equipment

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics