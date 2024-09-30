Accuray Celebrates Opening of Genolier Innovation Hub in Switzerland, Initiation of CyberKnife® S7™ System Medical Professional Training

Accuray is the first industry partner to open a facility at the Genolier Innovation Hub, created to provide opportunities for clinician-industry collaborations that can help accelerate improvements in patient care

New Accuray CyberComm™ tool was used to significantly reduce the CyberKnife® S7™ System's commissioning time and enable product training in Genolier to begin more quickly

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today the initiation of CyberKnife® S7™ System medical professional training at its education center located within the newly opened Genolier Innovation Hub, a fully-owned subsidiary of AEVIS VICTORIA SA, in Switzerland. As the first industry partner to have a presence at the hub, Accuray now offers product training, and facilitates sharing of best practices and innovative techniques, on both its CyberKnife and Radixact® Radiation Treatment Delivery Systems. Accuray began hosting Radixact System educational courses earlier in 2024.

A three-day series of events marked the grand opening of the state-of-the-art Genolier Innovation Hub, unique in Europe. "We congratulate the Genolier Innovation Hub team on the launch of their new facility and network. They are changing the model for cross-disciplinary collaboration in support of advancing patient care," said Sandeep Chalke, interim CEO & Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, at Accuray.

Continued Mr. Chalke, "We opened our European education center within the hub to expand access to advanced training to more Accuray CyberKnife and Radixact System users. We are committed to improving the lives of people diagnosed with cancer and this goal is intricately linked to our customers' ability to optimize their use of our systems. The opportunity to easily access training, such as the courses we offer at our center in Genolier, is critical to their success."

The Accuray education center in Genolier was designed from the ground up to provide a comprehensive learning experience. The training curriculum is created to reflect the distinctive needs of the diverse medical professionals involved in the care of patients treated using radiosurgery and radiotherapy. Course attendees have access to expert instructors and hands-on simulation facilities for training and demonstrations of the CyberKnife and Radixact Systems.

The CyberKnife and Radixact Systems have complementary clinical applications with the same goal: to empower customers to deliver the most precise and accurate treatments while still minimizing dose to healthy tissue, helping to reduce the risk of side effects that may impact patients' quality of life. The systems include advanced functionality that make it easier and more efficient to administer extremely precise radiation treatments, even to targets that move, providing the medical care team with options for managing the full spectrum of cancer cases, from routine to complex and initial treatment to retreatment, and neurologic disorders.

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited to, expectations related to expectations regarding the Genolier Innovation Hub and the Company's education center located within Genolier; expectations regarding the Company's training curriculum; and expectations regarding the Company's products. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effect of the current global economic environment, including in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic, on the operations of the company and those of its customers and suppliers; the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products; the company's ability to develop new products or improve existing products to meet customers' needs; the company's ability to anticipate or keep pace with changes in the marketplace and the direction of technological innovation and customer demands; reliance on third party collaborators, partnerships, strategic alliances and joint ventures; and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 19, 2024, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Beth Kaplan

Public Relations Director, Accuray

+1 (408) 789-4426

[email protected]

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated