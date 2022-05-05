Accuray ClearRT™ Helical Fan-Beam kVCT Imaging Wins "Best New Technology Solution for Oncology" MedTech Breakthrough Award

The Accuray TomoTherapy® System ushered in a new era in cancer care with 3D image-guided radiotherapy to improve treatment delivery. The Radixact System, the latest evolution of the TomoTherapy platform, in combination with ClearRT, makes it practical for radiation oncology departments of all sizes to easily, quickly and cost effectively acquire diagnostic-like quality CT images when treating tumors with radiation. The ClearRT technology is designed to provide higher quality imaging that improves the precision and accuracy of radiation treatment delivery.

ClearRT offers enhanced imaging capabilities compared to conventional linear accelerators that rely on cone-beam CT (CBCT) imaging, and provides an alternative to MR-based radiotherapy systems that are contraindicated for some patients, such as those with metal implants, and cost prohibitive to use. ClearRT also integrates with other Accuray applications, such as Synchrony®, which adapts treatment delivery to tumor motion in real time as the patient breathes naturally, without uncomfortable patient restraints, breath-hold techniques, or interrupting treatment.

"The entire Accuray team is honored by this recognition from MedTech Breakthrough that reflects our heritage of developing innovative, 'breakthrough' technologies that truly advance patient care. ClearRT is the most recent example of an Accuray-proprietary solution that is making it possible for our customers to do more, better and faster, when delivering radiation therapy treatments," said Joshua H. Levine, chief executive officer of Accuray. "Ultimately, it's about patients. We believe they should have more time with the people they love and doing the activities they enjoy and spend less time undergoing treatment."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,900 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Advances in imaging are critical to increasing the precision and accuracy of the radiation dose delivered, and high-quality images are central to each step of the entire radiotherapy treatment workflow," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "The Radixact® System along with ClearRT™ from Accuray has the potential to change the field of radiation oncology. This 'breakthrough' imaging technology will allow teams to improve care via better visualization of tumors while also shortening treatment times. Congratulations to the Accuray team for taking home this 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Award."

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

