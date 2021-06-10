Accuray Expands Commercialization of ClearRT™ Helical Fan-Beam kVCT Imaging for the Radixact® System with CE Mark Certification

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today the company has received CE Mark certification for its ClearRT™ helical fan-beam kVCT imaging capability. The Accuray-only ClearRT technology is now available to customers in the European Union, United States and Japan, as well as other areas in the world where either the CE Mark or FDA 510(k) clearance are required for commercial distribution.

The Radixact® System, based on the TomoTherapy® platform, with ClearRT imaging provides an integrated 360-degree, helical radiation delivery and imaging system that expands the versatility and performance of image-guided stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) and intensity-modulated radiation treatments (IG-IMRT). The high-fidelity ClearRT imaging solution offers the widest and longest field of view enabling clinicians to see more, know more and do more, offering a new level of precision and accuracy in the treatment of almost any indication that would benefit from radiation therapy.

"The use of SBRT is growing rapidly, offering patients an important option for treating tumors in fewer visits than with conventionally fractionated radiotherapy. This is a major benefit for the patient, but requires technology that can deliver the radiation dose with extreme accuracy and precision. ClearRT was designed to provide a major leap forward in delivering on this prerequisite," said Suzanne Winter, chief commercial officer and senior vice president, R&D at Accuray. "The combination of ClearRT diagnostic-like CT fan-beam imaging with Synchrony®, advanced technology that adapts treatment delivery to tumor motion in real time, provides an unprecedented set of tools for delivering SBRT and IG-IMRT treatments personalized to the unique needs of each patient. This most recent regulatory approval expands access to ClearRT, increasing the number of patients who can benefit from precise and accurate radiation treatments."

Excellent Images From the Start

ClearRT imaging provides:

Versatility to fully image anatomy to be treated, regardless of size, with flexible fields of view

Efficiency to increase patient throughput with reduced patient imaging and registration times

Intelligence to evaluate plan adaptation and use images for re-planning, when appropriate, with high fidelity, highly Hounsfield unit (HU) accurate image quality

Learn more about ClearRT here.

Important Safety Information

For Important Safety Information please refer to https://www.accuray.com/safety-statement.

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to the effect of ClearRT on the field of radiation oncology and clinical practice, clinical applications, clinical results, patient experiences and patient outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products, including new product innovations and releases; the company's ability to develop new products or improve existing products to meet customers' needs; the company's ability to anticipate or keep pace with changes in the marketplace and the direction of technological innovation and customer demands and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2021, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

