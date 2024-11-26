Accuray Incorporated Reports Inducement Award Under NASDAQ Listing Rules

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) today reported, as required by NASDAQ Listing Rules, equity inducement awards to Mike Murphy, the company's new Vice President, Corporate Controller. As a material inducement to Mr. Murphy joining the company, and in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the Compensation Committee approved granting Mr. Murphy an award of 150,000 restricted stock units covering shares of the company's common stock effective as of November 29, 2024 (collectively, the "Inducement Awards"). The Inducement Awards were made outside of the company's current equity plan, but are subject to terms and conditions generally consistent with those in the company's 2016 Equity Incentive Plan.

Twenty-five percent of the restricted stock units subject to the restricted stock unit award will vest on each yearly anniversary of October 31, 2024, subject to Mr. Murphy's continued service through each applicable vesting date.

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

