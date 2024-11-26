Accuray Incorporated Reports Inducement Award Under NASDAQ Listing Rules

News provided by

Accuray Incorporated

Nov 26, 2024, 16:03 ET

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) today reported, as required by NASDAQ Listing Rules, equity inducement awards to Mike Murphy, the company's new Vice President, Corporate Controller. As a material inducement to Mr. Murphy joining the company, and in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the Compensation Committee approved granting Mr. Murphy an award of 150,000 restricted stock units covering shares of the company's common stock effective as of November 29, 2024 (collectively, the "Inducement Awards"). The Inducement Awards were made outside of the company's current equity plan, but are subject to terms and conditions generally consistent with those in the company's 2016 Equity Incentive Plan.

Twenty-five percent of the restricted stock units subject to the restricted stock unit award will vest on each yearly anniversary of October 31, 2024, subject to Mr. Murphy's continued service through each applicable vesting date.

About Accuray
Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Media Contact
Beth Kaplan
Public Relations Director, Accuray
+1 (408) 789-4426
[email protected] 

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Accuray Reports Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Financial Results

Accuray Reports Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Financial Results

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2024. "We continue to make solid...
Accuray to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on November 6, 2024

Accuray to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on November 6, 2024

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ended September 30, 2024, during a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Equipment

Medical Equipment

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics