Accuray Incorporated Reports Inducement Awards Under NASDAQ Listing Rules

Twenty-five percent of the restricted stock units subject to the restricted stock unit award will vest on each anniversary of the restricted stock unit award's grant date, subject to Mr. Spine's continued service through each applicable vesting date.

The stock option award has a ten-year term and a per share exercise price of $5.00, representing the closing price of the company's common stock as quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on the stock option award's date of grant. Twenty-five percent of the shares subject to the option will vest on the first anniversary of the option's grant date and an additional 1/48th of the aggregate number of shares subject to the option will vest each month thereafter, subject to Mr. Spine's continued service through each applicable vesting date.

The performance unit award is divided into two equal portions, each of which vests based on the total shareholder return of the company's common stock for the relevant performance period as compared to the total return of the Russell 2000 Index for the relevant performance period, subject to Mr. Spine's continued service through each applicable vesting date. The first performance period begins on November 1, 2017 and ends on October 31, 2019, and the second performance period begins on November 1, 2017 and ends on October 31, 2020. The actual number of performance units that vest will be calculated on a sliding scale based on the company's stock price performance above and below the Russell 2000 Index for the applicable performance period, all in accordance with a formula determined by the company's Board of Directors. Up to a maximum of 150% of the target number of performance units under the performance unit award may be earned.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) is a radiation oncology company that develops, manufactures and sells precise, innovative treatment solutions that set the standard of care with the aim of helping patients live longer, better lives. The company's leading-edge technologies deliver the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery treatments. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com.

