Accuray Launches Synchrony® Motion Tracking and Correction Technology for the Radixact® System

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today the launch of its Synchrony® motion tracking and correction technology1 to be used with the Radixact® System. This new feature adds intrafraction motion synchronization capabilities to the Radixact System, enabling real-time tracking, visualization and correction for tumor motion during treatment, with the goal of improving dose accuracy and treatment times compared to conventional radiation therapy systems. Clinicians attending the European Society for Radiotherapy & Oncology (ESTRO) meeting are invited to help celebrate the unveiling of the Radixact System with Synchrony on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 8:00 pm at Accuray booth #800.

Originally developed to expand on the CyberKnife® System's unique automatic motion tracking and correction capabilities, Synchrony is the only technology that uses continual image guidance to automatically adjust the movement of the beam in synchronization with the movement of the target volume. Synchrony for the Radixact System is designed to correct for tumors that move as a result of bodily processes, including respiration and digestion, as well as patient movement, and has the capability to perform fiducial-free tracking for lung indications.

The Radixact System is equipped with a built-in CT scanner that performs daily imaging before each treatment session, providing clinicians with information on the shape and position of the tumor and making it possible for them to identify and correct for any variations in patient positioning. Clinicians are then able to use Synchrony to automatically synchronize radiation treatment delivery to the moving tumor's location throughout the treatment session. This functionality is designed to provide highly precise radiation dose delivery to tumors that move, such as lung and prostate, and smaller treatment margins around the tumor, minimizing the amount of healthy tissue exposed to high-dose radiation.

"Adding the Synchrony motion tracking and correction feature to our Radixact System is the natural next step on the system's product development roadmap. Accuray is committed to delivering product improvements that enable clinicians to optimize their experience and use of our technology long-term," said Birgit Fleurent, Chief Marketing Officer at Accuray. "We expect to begin shipping the Synchrony technology commercially by the end of calendar year 2019."

Jennifer Smilowitz, PhD, clinical professor University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, and Fellow of the American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM), has been involved in the development of the Radixact System from its start. She comments, "The introduction of Synchrony for this system will enable clinicians to more easily, and efficiently, deliver precise radiation treatments to tumors that move using image-guided, intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IG-IMRT) with target tracking. In my opinion, this has the potential to expand the way the Radixact System is used, as well as the types of patients who are treated with it."

1 "Synchrony® Motion Tracking and Correction Technology" is synonymous with the development name: "Motion Tracking and Compensation Feature for the Radixact® Treatment Delivery System"

