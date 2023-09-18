Accuray Opens New Global Training Center at Madison, WI Headquarters to Advance Radiotherapy Treatment Techniques Amid Growing Demand for Precision Cancer Care

Large classrooms and a hybrid, in-person/remote connection option will make it easier for more care providers to remain current on best practices and innovations in radiation therapy

New center is part of the company's comprehensive education program which also includes on-site training, online microlearning and cloud-hosted courses, as well as Accuray Exchange, a platform for peer-to-peer exchange

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that the company has opened the doors of its new global training facility, the Accuray Center for Education, located at its corporate headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. The facility is designed for the future and will feature several fully-capable Accuray radiation therapy systems specifically for training, lab spaces with advanced remote learning capabilities and a hybrid, in-person with remote connection option that will enable multiple members of a medical care team to participate in the same course, at the same time, from different locations.

Learning opportunities begin early in the Accuray CyberKnife®, TomoTherapy® and Radixact® System installation process and continue throughout the life of the devices, making it possible for healthcare practitioners to access the information they need to consistently offer their patients the best possible care. Different education modalities - from in-person at the Accuray facility to on-site and self-paced, remote – enable medical teams to choose when and how they learn.

"Our customers are passionate about improving the lives of people diagnosed with cancer and certain neurologic conditions. That's why we work hand-in-hand with them to help ensure they get the most out of their Accuray products and are able to provide their patients with the highest quality treatments. Education – not just one course but ongoing opportunities for knowledge sharing – is key to making this happen. We are committed to delivering the optimal learning experience for our customers and believe our robust education program, with our new Madison training facility, will do just that," said Suzanne Winter, president and CEO of Accuray.

A Deeper Look Into Select Accuray Continuing Education Offerings

The MicroLearning Program

Short, convenient education modules developed in response to customer feedback and led by Accuray clinical specialists. The courses are designed to supply information that expands knowledge and elevate skills based on the participant's experience, supporting their changing needs throughout the life of the Accuray technology.

Short, convenient education modules developed in response to customer feedback and led by Accuray clinical specialists. The courses are designed to supply information that expands knowledge and elevate skills based on the participant's experience, supporting their changing needs throughout the life of the Accuray technology. Accuray Exchange (AEx)

A platform for CyberKnife, TomoTherapy and Radixact System users to gain knowledge and build partnerships focused on improving the treatment of cancer and neurologic conditions. From online resources to monthly continuing education (CE) accredited clinical and technical webinars, the global forum facilitates peer-to-peer sharing of techniques and experiences that encourage continued advancement in patient care and set new standards in the development of treatment and technical guidelines.

For more information about the Accuray training program click here.

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the company's new training center and course offerings as well as the company's ability to deliver an optimal learning experience for customers. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to develop and maintain new training programs; the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products; the company's ability to develop new products or improve existing products to meet customers' needs; the company's ability to anticipate or keep pace with changes in the marketplace and the direction of technological innovation and customer demands and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 7, 2023, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Beth Kaplan

Public Relations Director, Accuray

+1 (408) 789-4426

[email protected]

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated