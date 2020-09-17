Accuray Radixact® System with Synchrony® Technology Delivers Advanced Cancer Treatments at Multiple Hospitals in Japan

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that leading hospitals in Japan are using the Radixact® System with the Synchrony® Automatic, Real-time Motion Synchronization Technology1 to provide advanced cancer treatments to more patients throughout the country. The addition of Synchrony to the Radixact System will enable the hospital teams to efficiently deliver highly accurate radiation dose to tumors that move as a result of bodily processes or patient movement, minimizing the amount of healthy tissue surrounding the tumors that are exposed to high-dose radiation, all while patients breathe naturally – no uncomfortable patient restraints or breath-hold techniques are required. Synchrony is the only technology using image guidance during radiation delivery to automatically synchronize radiation treatment in real-time with the movement of the tumor.

Multiple sites in Japan are now using the Radixact System with Synchrony, including Takarazuka City Hospital in Hyogo, Japanese Red Cross Nagoya Daini Hospital in Aichi, and Kishiwada Tokushukai Hospital in Osaka. The Synchrony technology will enable the hospital teams to treat a wider range of cancer cases, faster and with less harm to patients. The Takarazuka City Hospital team treated the first Synchrony patient in Asia, and was also the first in the world to perform a liver treatment with the innovative technology.

Japanese Red Cross Nagoya Daini Hospital replaced an existing TomoTherapy® System with the next-generation Radixact System. The hospital team, in partnership with Nagoya City University, led by Prof. Yuta Shibamoto, is using the system and the Synchrony technology to expand cancer treatment capabilities and help improve patients' outcomes.

"Using the Radixact System with Synchrony real-time tracking technology, SBRT at our hospital can be performed more effectively in the lower lobes of the lung. Synchrony enables us to reduce radiation exposure to healthy lung tissues in the lower lobe, because we no longer have to expand the treatment field to encompass the entire volume of tumor movement. I can confidently recommend Radixact with Synchrony to our patients," said Chikao Sugie, M.D., Vice Director of Department of Radiology at Japanese Red Cross Nagoya Daini Hospital. "The introduction of the Radixact System with Synchrony allows us to decrease the irradiated lung volume, making the treatment less stressful and invasive for patients, while also reducing the procedural burden on our healthcare team. In the future, I would like to expand the indications for treatment using this technology to include liver SBRT, based on our positive experience with lung SBRT and boost irradiation of advanced lung tumors. Synchrony technology has increased the versatility of the system and achieved automated, ultra-precise radiation therapy, which brings exceptional value to us."

"We are very encouraged by the early adoption of our Synchrony and Radixact System technologies by customers in Japan, the country currently with the highest penetration of these innovative solutions in the world. We are proud to have the opportunity to partner with such enthusiastic clinical professionals to advance cancer care in Japan," said Suzanne Winter, chief commercial officer and senior vice president, R&D at Accuray. "Cancer is highly prevalent in the aging Japanese population. Synchrony for the Radixact System will provide clinicians with the technology they need to effectively and efficiently treat virtually any patient requiring radiation therapy. The combined technologies enable the delivery of radiation using a variety of methods — from image-guided intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IG-IMRT) to stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) — to treat almost any tumor, even those that move, with precision, accuracy and unprecedented flexibility."

1"Synchrony® Automatic, Real-time Motion Synchronization Technology" is synonymous with the development name: "Motion Tracking and Compensation Feature for the Radixact® Treatment Delivery System"

