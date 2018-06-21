Accuray Receives AERB Approval for Sale and Supply of its Radixact® X9 System in India

"This milestone demonstrates continued momentum in the global commercialization of the Radixact System, further enhancing our ability to make advanced radiation therapy more accessible to clinicians and their patients," said Lionel Hadjadjeba, M.D., Senior Vice President, and Chief Commercial Officer at Accuray. "We are currently partnering with clinicians throughout India who are using our TomoTherapy and CyberKnife® Systems. With the introduction of the Radixact System, we are delivering on our commitment to them to provide innovative technology that has the potential to truly change the radiation treatment experience."

The Radixact System is fully integrated with the Accuray Precision® Treatment Planning System (TPS) and iDMS™ Data Management System. Together, these radiation therapy solutions are designed to improve treatment outcomes and workflow efficiencies, enabling clinicians to provide optimal treatments for more patients, every day.

Radixact X9 System clinician and patient benefits

The Radixact System delivers the same highly conformal and homogeneous dose distribution faster than the previous TomoTherapy platform, with a higher dose rate (1000 MU/minute) and imaging time that is 66 percent faster. A combination of higher dose output and faster image acquisition can shorten treatment times, while improving the patient experience

The CTrue ™ IR (Iterative Reconstruction) image guidance software improves soft-tissue contrast and reduces noise, enhancing image quality, while maintaining the same low imaging dose and fast reconstruction time as earlier versions of the software. Patient workflows are also more efficient, facilitating the delivery of precise treatments more quickly, for more patients

IR (Iterative Reconstruction) image guidance software improves soft-tissue contrast and reduces noise, enhancing image quality, while maintaining the same low imaging dose and fast reconstruction time as earlier versions of the software. Patient workflows are also more efficient, facilitating the delivery of precise treatments more quickly, for more patients PreciseART ™ Adaptive Radiation Therapy Software makes adaptive radiotherapy simple and practical for every practice. This software enables clinicians to monitor every patient and efficiently adapt plans, helping clinics of all sizes deliver more precise treatments to more patients

The PreciseRTX ™ Retreatment Option accelerates and automates the re-planning process to make re-treatment more efficient for practices and more effective for patients in those cases where, unfortunately, cancer has recurred and additional radiation treatments are necessary

Retreatment Option accelerates and automates the re-planning process to make re-treatment more efficient for practices and more effective for patients in those cases where, unfortunately, cancer has recurred and additional radiation treatments are necessary The system is pre-commissioned and only needs to be verified by the customer. This speeds the overall process, with time to first treatment proven to typically take only two weeks from the start of installation

A wide range of cancer indications can be treated

The Radixact ® System can be used for virtually any case for which radiation therapy is prescribed, including:

Large tumors or multiple tumors throughout the body



Standard radiation therapy indications such as breast, lung, prostate, and head and neck cancers



Complex treatments such as total marrow irradiation and whole-brain with simultaneous boosts to multiple metastases

The system precisely targets cancer cells, enabling doctors to effectively treat:

Hard-to-reach tumors



Tumors that have recurred, including those in patients who may not be candidates for retreatment with traditional delivery systems

Important Safety Information

For Important Safety Information please refer to https://www.accuray.com/safety-statement.

