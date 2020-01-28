Accuray Reports Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) today reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 ended December 31, 2019.

Recent Company Highlights

Gross orders of $98.6 million , including 11 orders from China

, including 11 orders from Net orders of $89.9 million , an increase of 30% year over year

, an increase of 30% year over year Total backlog increased 12 percent year over year to $539.4 million

Net revenue of $98.8 million , net income of $10.7 million , Adjusted EBITDA of $7.1 million

"Financial and operational results for our second fiscal quarter and for the first half of fiscal year 2020 were solid," commented Joshua H. Levine, president and chief executive officer of Accuray. "Gross orders for the second quarter exceeded our internal expectations heading into the quarter, including a solid order contribution from China. We expect revenue growth to improve in the second half of fiscal 2020 as we believe revenue recognition of China Type A systems will start in our fourth fiscal quarter. In addition, we have confirmed that the tariff exemption for medical linear accelerators is applicable to all of our systems. We believe that this exemption will support our commercial momentum and expand access to our innovative radiation therapy solutions for hospitals and patients in China. In light of recent events with the coronavirus outbreak in China, we do not believe that the outbreak affects the longer-term demand outlook for radiotherapy equipment in China. China remains the world's fastest growing market for radiation oncology systems where we have a highly differentiated strategy to drive significant revenue growth in the coming years."

Fiscal Second Quarter Results

Gross orders totaled $98.6 million compared to $100.2 million for the prior year period. Backlog as of December 31, 2019 was $539.4 million, an increase of 12 percent compared to $482.2 million for the prior year period.

Total net revenue was $98.8 million compared to $102.3 million for the prior year period. Product revenue totaled $43.8 million compared to $48.1 million in the same prior fiscal year period, while service revenue totaled $55.1 million compared to $54.3 million in the same prior fiscal year period.

Total gross profit for the fiscal 2020 second quarter was $37.9 million, or 38.4 percent of net revenue, comprised of product gross margin of 44.0 percent of product revenue and service gross margin of 33.9 percent of service revenue. This compares to total gross profit of $38.4 million, or 37.5 percent of net revenue, comprised of product gross margin of 39.5 percent of product revenue and service gross margin of 35.7 percent of service revenue for the prior fiscal year second quarter.

Operating expenses were $34.3 million, a decrease of 13 percent compared to $39.2 million in the prior fiscal year second quarter.

Net income was $10.7 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to a net loss of $4.6 million, or ($0.05) per share, for the prior fiscal year period. Net income included a non-cash, special gain of $13.0 million related to the value of the Company's capital contribution to the China joint venture in exchange for the Company's 49% equity interest in the joint venture. This gain was recorded as non-operating, other income in the second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the non-cash, special gain related to the Company's capital contribution to the China joint venture, for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $7.1 million, compared to $4.1 million in the prior fiscal period.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term restricted cash were $99.1 million as of December 31, 2019 compared with $86.7 million as of September 30, 2019.

Fiscal Six Months Results

For the six months ended December 31, 2019, gross product orders totaled $177.0 million compared to $161.6 million for the same prior fiscal year period. Ending product backlog was $539.4 million, approximately 12 percent higher than backlog at the end of the prior fiscal year second quarter.

Total net revenue for the six months ended December 31, 2019 was $188.4 million compared to $198.1 million in the same prior fiscal year period. Product revenue for the six months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $81.4 million compared to $89.6 million, while service revenue totaled $107.0 million compared to $108.6 million in the same prior fiscal year period.

Total gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2019 was $70.8 million, or 37.6 percent of net revenue, comprised of product gross margin of 43.4 percent of product revenue and service gross margin of 33.2 percent of service revenue. This compares to total gross profit of $76.3 million, or 38.5 percent of net revenue, comprised of product gross margin of 40.2 percent of product revenue and service gross margin of 37.1 percent of service revenue for the same prior fiscal year period.

Operating expenses for the six months ended December 31, 2019 were $71.5 million, a decrease of 13 percent compared with $81.8 million in the same prior fiscal year period.

Net income was $1.4 million, or $0.02 per share, for the six months ended December 31, 2019, compared to a net loss of $13.8 million, or ($0.16) per share, for the same prior fiscal year period. Net income included a non-cash, special gain of $13.0 million related to the value of the Company's capital contribution to the China joint venture in exchange for the Company's 49% equity interest in the joint venture. This gain was recorded as non-operating, other income in the second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended December 31, 2019 was $6.1 million, compared to $8.1 million in the prior fiscal year period.

2020 Financial Guidance

The Company is reaffirming revenue guidance provided on August 15, 2019 and updating adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal year 2020. Total revenue for fiscal year 2020 is expected to range between $410.0 and $420.0 million. The Company expects to generate revenue growth during the second half of fiscal year 2020 compared to the second half of the prior fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2020 is expected to range between $21.0 to $26.0 million, which includes approximately $1.0 million of the Company's share of expected loss from the joint venture operations in China. This is adjusted from the previous range of $19.0 million to $24.0 million.

Conference Call Information

Accuray will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss results for the second fiscal quarter as well as recent corporate developments. Conference call dial-in information is as follows:

U.S. callers: (855) 867-4103

International callers: (262) 912-4764

Conference ID Number (U.S. and international): 8598970

Individuals interested in listening to the live conference call via the Internet may do so by logging on to Accuray's website, www.accuray.com. In addition, a taped replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's conclusion and available for seven days. The replay telephone number is (855) 859-2056 (USA) or (404) 537-3406 (International), Conference ID: 8598970. An archived webcast will also be available at Accuray's website until Accuray announces its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Accuray has supplemented its GAAP net loss with a non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation ("adjusted EBITDA"). The calculation of adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain non-recurring, irregular and one-time items, including the non-cash, special gain related to Accuray's capital contribution to the China joint venture, a one-time accounts receivable impairment charge and costs associated with a one-time cost savings initiative. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the Company and facilitates a meaningful comparison of results for current periods with previous operating results. A reconciliation of GAAP net loss (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is provided in the schedule below.

There are limitations in using these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Investors and potential investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) develops, manufactures and sells radiotherapy systems that are intended to make cancer treatments shorter, safer, personalized and more effective, ultimately enabling patients to live longer, better lives. Our radiation treatment delivery systems in combination with fully-integrated software solutions set the industry standard for precision and cover the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery procedures. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to the Company's future results of operations, including management's expectations regarding revenue and adjusted EBITDA; expectations regarding gross orders and improvement in revenue growth; expectations regarding recognition of revenue from China Type A systems; expectations related to the growth of China's radiation oncology market; expectations related to the Company's market opportunity in China and its ability to grow the business; expectations regarding the tariff exemption for medical linear accelerators; expectations regarding the effect of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus outbreak; and the Company's leadership position in radiation oncology innovation and technologies. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risk or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results express or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products, including new product offerings; the Company's ability to effectively integrate and execute the joint venture; the Company's ability to realize the expected benefits of the joint venture; risks and uncertainties related to future Type A and B license announcements in China; risks inherent in international operations; risks and uncertainties related to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus and its effects on the Company's operations in China and the operations of its customers; risks and uncertainties related to international tariffs and tariff exemptions; the Company's ability to effectively manage its growth; the Company's ability to meet the covenants under its credit facilities; the Company's ability to convert backlog to revenue; and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 6, 2019 and as updated periodically with the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the Company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Financial Tables to Follow

Accuray Incorporated Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Six Months Ended December 31,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Gross Orders

$ 98,556



$ 100,169



$ 177,043



$ 161,583

Net Orders



89,904





69,202





128,885





94,113

Order Backlog



539,357





482,230





539,357





482,230

Net revenue:































Products

$ 43,760



$ 48,051



$ 81,365



$ 89,568

Services



55,066





54,267





107,038





108,579

Total net revenue



98,826





102,318





188,403





198,147

Cost of revenue:































Cost of products



24,518





29,062





46,088





53,586

Cost of services



36,408





34,876





71,472





68,302

Total cost of revenue



60,926





63,938





117,560





121,888

Gross profit



37,900





38,380





70,843





76,259

Operating expenses:































Research and development



13,064





13,640





26,405





27,529

Selling and marketing



11,327





15,139





24,593





28,175

General and administrative



9,886





10,469





20,502





26,111

Total operating expenses



34,277





39,248





71,500





81,815

Income (loss) from operations



3,623





(868)





(657)





(5,556)

Other income (expense), net



7,766





(3,321)





3,327





(7,304)

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes



11,389





(4,189)





2,670





(12,860)

Provision for income taxes



679





451





1,316





986

Net income (loss)

$ 10,710



$ (4,640)



$ 1,354



$ (13,846)

Net income (loss) per share - basic

$ 0.12



$ (0.05)



$ 0.02



$ (0.16)

Net income (loss) per share - diluted

$ 0.12



$ (0.05)



$ 0.02



$ (0.16)

Weighted average common shares used in computing income (loss) per share:































Basic



89,517





87,237





89,145





86,858

Diluted



90,279





87,237





90,095





86,858



Accuray Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited)





December 31,



June 30,





2019



2019

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 96,420



$ 76,798

Restricted cash



2,648





10,218

Accounts receivable, net



87,734





111,885

Inventories



131,253





120,823

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



20,320





24,205

Deferred cost of revenue



140





146

Total current assets



338,515





344,075

Property and equipment, net



16,977





17,122

Goodwill



57,740





57,770

Intangible assets, net



607





679

Operating lease right-of-use assets



31,110





—

Other assets



34,524





18,535

Total assets

$ 479,473



$ 438,181

Liabilities and equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 22,062



$ 29,562

Accrued compensation



22,308





31,150

Operating lease liabilities, current



7,598





—

Other accrued liabilities



28,686





32,742

Customer advances



18,231





20,395

Deferred revenue



79,599





78,332

Total current liabilities



178,484





192,181

Long-term liabilities:















Long-term other liabilities



6,717





9,646

Deferred revenue



27,242





26,639

Operating lease liabilities, non-current



27,166





—

Long-term debt



183,864





159,844

Total liabilities



423,473





388,310

Equity:















Common stock



90





89

Additional paid-in capital



540,247





535,332

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(151)





(10)

Accumulated deficit



(484,186)





(485,540)

Total equity



56,000





49,871

Total liabilities and equity

$ 479,473



$ 438,181



Accuray Incorporated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Stock-Based Compensation (Adjusted EBITDA) (in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Six Months Ended December 31,





2019



2018



2019



2018

GAAP net income (loss)

$ 10,710



$ (4,640)



$ 1,354



$ (13,846)

Depreciation and amortization



1,846





2,045





3,697





4,174

Stock-based compensation



2,149





1,687





3,849





4,899

Interest expense, net



4,683





3,593





8,883





7,185

Gain on contribution to equity method investment in joint venture (a)



(12,965)





—





(12,965)





—

Impairment charge (b)



—





—





—





3,707

Cost savings initiative (c)



—





998





—





998

Provision for income taxes



679





451





1,316





986

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 7,102



$ 4,134



$ 6,134



$ 8,103



































(a) consists of non-cash gain related to the value of the Company's capital contribution to the China joint venture. (b) consists of a one-time accounts receivable impairment charge related to one customer. (c) consists of costs associated with a staff reduction recorded in the fiscal second quarter of 2019.

Accuray Incorporated Forward-Looking Guidance Reconciliation of Projected Net Income (Loss) to Projected Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Stock-Based Compensation (Adjusted EBITDA) (in thousands) (Unaudited)





Twelve Months Ending June 30, 2020





From



To

GAAP net loss

$ (4,000)



$ 1,000

Depreciation and amortization



8,300





8,300

Stock-based compensation



8,700





8,700

Interest expense, net



18,100





18,100

Gain on contribution to equity method investment in joint venture (a)



(13,000)





(13,000)

Provision for income taxes



2,900





2,900

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 21,000



$ 26,000



















(a) consists of non-cash gain related to the value of the Company's capital contribution to the China joint venture.

Joe Diaz Beth Kaplan Investor Relations, Lytham Partners Public Relations Director, Accuray +1 (602) 889-9700 +1 (408) 789-4426 diaz@lythampartners.com bkaplan@accuray.com

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated

Related Links

https://www.accuray.com

