Accuray Reports Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial Results

Company Achieves 8% Revenue Growth, Reiterates FY 2024 Guidance

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 ended September 30, 2023.

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Summary

Net revenue of $103.9 million increased 7.7 percent from the same period in the prior fiscal year. Net revenue on a constant currency basis was $102.7 million , which represents a 6.5 percent increase from the same period in the prior fiscal year.

increased 7.7 percent from the same period in the prior fiscal year. Net revenue on a constant currency basis was , which represents a 6.5 percent increase from the same period in the prior fiscal year. GAAP net loss of $3.0 million , as compared to GAAP net loss of $5.4 million in the same period in the prior fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA of $6.5 million , as compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 million in the same period in the prior fiscal year.

, as compared to GAAP net loss of in the same period in the prior fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA of , as compared to adjusted EBITDA of in the same period in the prior fiscal year. Gross orders of $63.7 million representing a book to bill ratio of 1.2.

Other Recent Operational Highlights

FDA 510(k) clearance in the U.S. and CE mark in the EU market for the VitalHold™* breast cancer treatment package for the Radixact ® System

System China National Medical Products Association approval for Tomo ® C, Accuray's China joint venture product for the Type B market

C, Accuray's joint venture product for the Type B market Showcased new product innovations including Cenos™, online adaptive therapy option**, for the Radixact System at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) annual meeting

Completed transition to a new enterprise resource planning ("ERP") system

"We delivered another strong quarter of revenue growth and margin expansion with successful execution against our strategic growth agenda," said Suzanne Winter, Chief Executive Officer. "I am very pleased with our strong start to the fiscal year, which includes key new product introductions and regulatory milestones that I believe will be the catalysts for increased use and adoption of our technology. We remain committed to providing medical care teams with innovative products and services that deliver value and close gaps in access to advanced radiotherapy treatments."

Fiscal First Quarter Results

Total net revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $103.9 million, compared to $96.5 million in the prior fiscal year first quarter. Product revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $53.4 million, compared to $44.6 million in the prior fiscal year first quarter. Service revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $50.5 million, compared to $51.9 million in the prior fiscal year first quarter.

Total gross profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $39.5 million, or 38.0 percent of total net revenue, compared to total gross profit of $34.6 million, or 35.9 percent of total net revenue, in the prior fiscal year first quarter.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 were $37.3 million, compared to $36.8 million in the prior fiscal year first quarter.

Net loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $3.0 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to a net loss of $5.4 million, or $0.06 per share, in the prior fiscal year first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $6.5 million, compared to $1.9 million in the prior fiscal year first quarter.

Gross product orders in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $63.7 million compared to $69.8 million in the prior fiscal year first quarter. Order backlog as of September 30, 2023 was $489.0 million, approximately 9.2 percent lower than at the end of the prior fiscal year first quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term restricted cash were $77.4 million as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of $12.5 million from June 30, 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Guidance

Accuray's financial guidance is based on current expectations. The following statements are forward-looking and actual results could differ materially depending on market and economic conditions, supply chain disruption, and the factors set forth under "Safe Harbor Statement" below.

The company is reaffirming guidance for fiscal year 2024 as follows:

Total revenue is expected in the range of $460 million to $470 million , representing a year-over-year growth range of 3 to 5 percent.

to , representing a year-over-year growth range of 3 to 5 percent. Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2024 is expected in the range of $27 million to $30 million .

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest expense, provision for income taxes, and ERP and ERP related expenditures. For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Conference Call Information

Accuray will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 as well as recent corporate developments. Conference call dial-in information is as follows:

U.S. callers: (833) 316-0563

International callers: (412) 317-5747

Individuals interested in listening to the live conference call via the Internet may do so by logging on to the Investor Relations section of Accuray's website, www.accuray.com. There will be a slide presentation accompanying today's event which can also be accessed on the company's Investor Relations page at www.accuray.com.

In addition, a taped replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately one hour after the call's conclusion and will be available for seven days. The replay number is (877) 344-7529 (USA), or (412) 317-0088 (International), Conference ID: 7621845. An archived webcast will also be available on Accuray's website until Accuray announces its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Accuray reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To supplement its financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Accuray uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, and net revenue on a constant currency basis.

Accuray has supplemented its GAAP net income (loss) with a non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, ERP and ERP related expenditures, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation ("adjusted EBITDA"). The calculation of adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain non-recurring, irregular and one-time items. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the company and facilitates a meaningful comparison of results for current periods with previous operating results. A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is provided in the schedules below.

Accuray has also reported certain operating results on a constant currency basis in order to facilitate period-to-period comparisons of its results without regard to the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Management believes disclosure of non-GAAP constant currency results is helpful to investors because it facilitates period-to-period comparisons of the company's results by increasing the transparency of the underlying performance by excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to net revenue on a constant currency basis is revenue. Accuray calculates the constant currency amounts by translating local currency amounts in the current period using the same foreign translation rate used in the prior period being compared against rather than the actual exchange rate in effect during the current period.

There are limitations in using these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Investors and potential investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with facilities worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to the company's future results of operations, including expectations regarding: total revenue and adjusted EBITDA; the effect of the global economic environment and the COVID-19 pandemic on the company and the market in general, including with respect to the company's ability to navigate supply chain, logistics, macroeconomic, and foreign exchange challenges; delivering on the company's strategic growth plan, progressing against long-term strategic goals, and continuing adoption of its technologies; the company's ability to execute on margin and profitability expansion initiatives; expectations regarding commercial strategy and execution as well as growth opportunities; expectations regarding the market in China, the company's China joint venture and the Tomo-C product as well as expectations with respect to other strategic partnerships, including expected timing of regulatory clearances; expectations related to the markets in which the company operates; expectations regarding new product introductions and innovations and their effect on use and adoption of the company's products as well as revenue growth and EBITDA expansion; expectations with respect to the company's cost savings initiatives, including its reduction in global workforce and any related costs; expectations regarding backlog; and the company's ability to continue to build a stronger business and make investments that deliver value to customers and shareholders as well as advance patient care and close gaps in access to advanced radiotherapy treatments. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risk or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results express or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effect of the global macroeconomic environment on the operations of the company and those of its customers and suppliers; disruptions to our supply chain, including increased logistics costs; the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products; the company's ability to realize the expected benefits of the China joint venture and other partnerships; risks inherent in international operations; the company's ability to maintain or increase its gross margins on product sales and services; delays in regulatory approvals or the development or release of new offerings; the company's ability to meet the covenants under its credit facilities; the company's ability to convert backlog to revenue; and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 7, 2023 and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

* VitalHold™ availability is subject to regulatory clearance or approval in some markets

** Cenos is 510(k) pending. The solution is not available for sale in the USA. It is not CE marked and availability is subject to regulatory clearance or approval in some markets.

Financial Tables to Follow

Accuray Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended

September 30,





2023



2022

Net revenue:











Products

$ 53,350



$ 44,623

Services



50,542





51,870

Total net revenue



103,892





96,493

Cost of revenue:











Cost of products



35,699





28,850

Cost of services



28,700





33,046

Total cost of revenue



64,399





61,896

Gross profit



39,493





34,597

Operating expenses:











Research and development



14,013





14,092

Selling and marketing



10,244





10,795

General and administrative



13,023





11,892

Total operating expenses



37,280





36,779

Income (loss) from operations



2,213





(2,182)

Income (loss) from equity method investment, net



431





(368)

Other expense, net



(3,681)





(2,558)

Loss before provision for income taxes



(1,037)





(5,108)

Provision for income taxes



1,932





341

Net loss

$ (2,969)



$ (5,449)

Net loss per share - basic and diluted

$ (0.03)



$ (0.06)

Weighted average common shares used in computing loss per share:











Basic and diluted



96,555





93,529



Accuray Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited)

















September 30,



June 30,





2023



2023

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 76,918



$ 89,402

Restricted cash



524





524

Accounts receivable, net



77,370





74,777

Inventories



149,977





145,150

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



28,798





27,612

Deferred cost of revenue



560





568

Total current assets



334,147





338,033

Property and equipment, net



24,963





20,926

Investment in joint venture



13,121





15,128

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



24,378





25,853

Goodwill



57,656





57,681

Intangible assets, net



163





210

Long-term restricted cash



1,249





1,276

Other assets



21,153





20,107

Total assets

$ 476,830



$ 479,214

Liabilities and equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 34,877



$ 33,739

Accrued compensation



26,496





23,793

Operating lease liabilities, current



6,077





4,151

Other accrued liabilities



36,634





38,271

Customer advances



19,372





20,777

Deferred revenue



71,764





72,185

Short-term debt



6,229





5,721

Total current liabilities



201,449





198,637

Operating lease liabilities, non-current



22,806





23,602

Long-term other liabilities



4,900





4,675

Deferred revenue, non-current



26,939





27,079

Long-term debt



169,792





171,562

Total liabilities



425,886





425,555

Equity:











Common stock



97





97

Additional paid-in capital



557,668





555,276

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(1,716)





422

Accumulated deficit



(505,105)





(502,136)

Total equity



50,944





53,659

Total liabilities and equity

$ 476,830



$ 479,214



Accuray Incorporated Summary of Orders and Backlog (in thousands, except book to bill ratio) (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended

September 30,





2023



2022

Gross Orders

$ 63,734



$ 69,848

Net Orders



31,740





19,571

Order Backlog



489,031





538,447

Book to bill ratio (a)



1.2





1.6

(a) Book to bill ratio is defined as gross orders for the period divided by product revenue for the period

Accuray Incorporated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Stock-Based Compensation (Adjusted EBITDA) (in thousands) (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended

September 30,





2023



2022

GAAP net loss

$ (2,969)



$ (5,449)

Depreciation and amortization (a)



1,251





1,176

Stock-based compensation



2,392





2,916

Interest expense, net (b)



2,628





2,256

Provision for income taxes



1,932





341

ERP and ERP related expenditures



1,270





655

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 6,504



$ 1,895

(a) consists of depreciation, primarily on property and equipment as well as amortization of intangibles. (b) consists primarily of interest expense associated with outstanding debt.

Accuray Incorporated Forward-Looking Guidance Reconciliation of Projected Net Income (Loss) to Projected Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Stock-Based Compensation (Adjusted EBITDA) (in thousands) (Unaudited)











Twelve Months Ending

June 30, 2024





From



To

GAAP net income (loss)

$ (1,000)



$ 2,000

Depreciation and amortization (a)



4,500





4,500

Stock-based compensation



10,500





10,500

Interest expense, net (b)



10,000





10,000

Provision for income taxes



2,000





2,000

ERP and ERP related expenditures



1,000





1,000

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 27,000



$ 30,000

(a) consists of depreciation, primarily on property and equipment as well as amortization of intangibles. (b) consists primarily of interest expense associated with outstanding debt.

