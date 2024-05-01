Accuray Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

MADISON, Wis., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine-months ended March 31, 2024.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Summary

Net revenue of $101.1 million decreased 14 percent from the same period in the prior fiscal year. Net revenue on a constant currency basis was $102.4 million , which represented a 13 percent decrease from the same period in the prior fiscal year.

, which represented a 13 percent decrease from the same period in the prior fiscal year. GAAP net loss was $6.3 million , as compared to GAAP net income of $0.6 million in the same period in the prior fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.1 million , as compared to adjusted EBITDA of $8.3 million in the same period in the prior fiscal year.

, as compared to GAAP net income of in the same period in the prior fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA was , as compared to adjusted EBITDA of in the same period in the prior fiscal year. Gross orders of $89.1 million increased 21 percent from the same period in the prior fiscal year. The book to bill ratio was 1.8 in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to a book to bill ratio of 1.2 in the same period in the prior fiscal year.

Fiscal Nine Months 2024 Summary

Net revenue of $312.3 million decreased 5 percent from the same period in the prior fiscal year. Net revenue on a constant currency basis was $311.2 million , which represented a 6 percent decrease from the same period in the prior fiscal year.

decreased 5 percent from the same period in the prior fiscal year. Net revenue on a constant currency basis was , which represented a 6 percent decrease from the same period in the prior fiscal year. GAAP net loss was $18.9 million , as compared to GAAP net loss of $6.7 million in the same period in the prior fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA was $9.6 million as compared to adjusted EBITDA of $18.7 million in the same period in the prior fiscal year.

, as compared to GAAP net loss of in the same period in the prior fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA was as compared to adjusted EBITDA of in the same period in the prior fiscal year. Gross orders of $246.7 million increased 11 percent from the same period in the prior fiscal year. The book to bill ratio was 1.6 in the first nine months of fiscal 2024, compared to a book to bill ratio of 1.3 in the same period in the prior fiscal year.

Other Recent Operational Highlights

Opened new training center in Genolier, Switzerland , the most recent addition to the Accuray network of training centers and one of the growth drivers for the company's service business.

, the most recent addition to the Accuray network of training centers and one of the growth drivers for the company's service business. Introducing at ESTRO a new physics offering, CyberComm™, intended to significantly reduce the CyberKnife ® S7™ System's commissioning time and enable customers to begin treating patients substantially faster.

S7™ System's commissioning time and enable customers to begin treating patients substantially faster. Announced a collaboration agreement with Oncopole Claudius Regaud (IUCT-Oncopole) in France , and Airbus SAS, a leader in the aerospace industry, to develop an artificial intelligence driven solution for predicting radiotherapy system performance.

"While I am disappointed in our quarterly results where we faced challenges as a result of multiple factors, including a delay in product shipments and slower than expected U.S. installations, we remain confident in our growth strategy and our ability to offer value to our customers globally," said Suzanne Winter, Chief Executive Officer. "Fiscal 2024 is an important year for the company as we start to make major advances in long-term growth and profitability drivers, which we highlighted at our investor day this past fall. We remain focused on executing on our plan to advance care with innovative solutions, improving patient access by penetrating higher growth emerging markets and investing in our service business. Finally, I am very pleased with customer adoption of our solutions this quarter that led to a 21 percent increase in gross orders year-over-year, fueling future revenue and EBITDA growth."

Fiscal Third Quarter Results

Total net revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $101.1 million, compared to $118.1 million in the prior fiscal year third quarter. Product revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $49.6 million, compared to $62.8 million in the prior fiscal year third quarter. Service revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $51.5 million, compared to $55.2 million in the prior fiscal year third quarter.

Total gross profit in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $29.1 million, or 28.7 percent of total net revenue, compared to total gross profit of $38.7 million, or 32.8 percent of total net revenue, in the prior fiscal year third quarter.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 were $33.6 million, compared to $36.4 million in the prior fiscal year third quarter.

Net loss in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $6.3 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to a net income of $0.6 million, or $0.01 per share, in the prior fiscal year third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $1.1 million, compared to $8.3 million in the prior fiscal year third quarter.

Gross product orders in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $89.1 million compared to $73.8 million in the prior fiscal year third quarter. Order backlog as of March 31, 2024 was $503.2 million, an increase of approximately 2 percent sequentially, and is approximately 1 percent lower than at the end of the prior fiscal year third quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term restricted cash were $61.1 million as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of $12.1 million from December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $28.8 million from June 30, 2023.

Fiscal Nine Months Results

Total net revenue in the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was $312.3 million, compared to $329.3 million in the same prior fiscal year period. Product revenue in the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was $154.5 million, compared to $170.7 million in the same prior fiscal year period. Service revenue in the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was $157.8 million, compared to $158.6 million in the same prior fiscal year period.

Total gross profit in the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was $104.5 million, or 33.5 percent of total net revenue, compared to total gross profit of $116.3 million, or 35.3 percent of total net revenue, in the same prior fiscal year period.

Operating expenses in the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was $110.8 million compared to $113.4 million in the same prior fiscal year period.

Net loss in the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was $18.9 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to a net loss of $6.7 million, or $0.07 per share, in the same prior fiscal year period. Adjusted EBITDA in the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was $9.6 million, compared to $18.7 million in the same prior fiscal year period.

Gross product orders in the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was $246.7 million, compared to $222.6 million in the same prior fiscal year period.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Guidance

Accuray's financial guidance is based on current expectations. The following statements are forward-looking and actual results could differ materially depending on market and economic conditions, supply chain disruption, and the factors set forth under "Safe Harbor Statement" below.

The company is adjusting its guidance for fiscal year 2024 as follows:

Total revenue is expected in the range of $432 million to $437 million .

to . Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $19 million to $22 million .

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest expense, provision for income taxes, and ERP and ERP related expenditures. For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Conference Call Information

Accuray will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 as well as recent corporate developments. Conference call dial-in information is as follows:

U.S. callers: (833) 316-0563

International callers: (412) 317-5747

Individuals interested in listening to the live conference call via the Internet may do so by logging on to the Investor Relations section of Accuray's website, www.accuray.com. There will be a slide presentation accompanying today's event which can also be accessed on the company's Investor Relations page at www.accuray.com.

In addition, a taped replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately one hour after the call's conclusion and will be available for seven days. The replay number is (877) 344-7529 (USA), or (412) 317-0088 (International), Conference ID: 2071766. An archived webcast will also be available on Accuray's website until Accuray announces its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Accuray reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To supplement its financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Accuray uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, and net revenue on a constant currency basis.

Accuray has supplemented its GAAP net income (loss) with a non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, ERP and ERP related expenditures and restructuring charges ("adjusted EBITDA"). The calculation of adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain non-recurring, irregular and one-time items. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the company and facilitates a meaningful comparison of results for current periods with previous operating results. A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is provided in the schedules below.

Accuray has also reported certain operating results on a constant currency basis in order to facilitate period-to-period comparisons of its results without regard to the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Management believes disclosure of non-GAAP constant currency results is helpful to investors because it facilitates period-to-period comparisons of the company's results by increasing the transparency of the underlying performance by excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to net revenue on a constant currency basis is revenue. Accuray calculates the constant currency amounts by translating local currency amounts in the current period using the same foreign translation rate used in the prior period being compared against rather than the actual exchange rate in effect during the current period.

There are limitations in using these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Investors and potential investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with facilities worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to the company's future results of operations, including expectations regarding: total revenue and adjusted EBITDA; the company's ability to benefit from advances in long-term growth and profitability drivers; the effect of the global economic environment and the COVID-19 pandemic on the company and the market in general, including with respect to the company's ability to navigate supply chain, logistics, macroeconomic, and foreign exchange challenges; delivering on the company's strategic growth plan, progressing against long-term strategic goals, and continuing adoption of its technologies; the company's ability to execute on margin and profitability expansion initiatives; expectations regarding commercial strategy and execution as well as growth opportunities; expectations regarding the market in China, the company's China joint venture and the Tomo® C product as well as expectations with respect to other strategic partnerships and collaborations, including expected timing of regulatory clearances; expectations related to the markets and regions in which the company operates; expectations regarding new product introductions and innovations and their effect on use and adoption of the company's products; expectations regarding orders growth and its effect on market share as well as revenue, margin and adjusted EBITDA; expectations regarding backlog; expectations regarding the company's new training center; expectations regarding service contract revenue and non-contract service revenue; and the company's ability to advance patient care through innovation, expanded access to radiotherapy and improvements in overall profitability and working capital. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risk or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results express or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effect of the global macroeconomic environment on the operations of the company and those of its customers and suppliers; disruptions to our supply chain, including increased logistics costs; the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products; the company's ability to realize the expected benefits of the China joint venture and other partnerships; risks inherent in international operations; the company's ability to maintain or increase its gross margins on product sales and services; delays in regulatory approvals or the development or release of new offerings; the company's ability to meet the covenants under its credit facilities; the company's ability to convert backlog to revenue; and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 7, 2024, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Financial Tables to Follow

Accuray Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

March 31,



Nine Months Ended

March 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net revenue:























Products

$ 49,603



$ 62,846



$ 154,491



$ 170,738

Services



51,529





55,214





157,771





158,575

Total net revenue



101,132





118,060





312,262





329,313

Cost of revenue:























Cost of products



35,945





43,529





105,977





111,627

Cost of services



36,113





35,813





101,816





101,404

Total cost of revenue



72,058





79,342





207,793





213,031

Gross profit



29,074





38,718





104,469





116,282

Operating expenses:























Research and development



10,909





14,209





40,203





42,942

Selling and marketing



10,318





11,130





31,923





35,511

General and administrative



12,409





11,063





38,656





34,990

Total operating expenses



33,636





36,402





110,782





113,443

Income (loss) from operations



(4,562)





2,316





(6,313)





2,839

Income from equity method investment, net



1,024





2,027





1,028





960

Other expense, net



(2,360)





(3,222)





(10,393)





(8,611)

Loss before provision for income taxes



(5,898)





1,121





(15,678)





(4,812)

Provision for income taxes



444





522





3,254





1,912

Net income (loss)

$ (6,342)



$ 599



$ (18,932)



$ (6,724)

Net income (loss) per share - basic

$ (0.06)



$ 0.01



$ (0.19)



$ (0.07)

Net income (loss) per share - diluted

$ (0.06)



$ 0.01



$ (0.19)



$ (0.07)

Weighted average common shares used in computing loss

per share:























Basic



99,197





95,522





97,838





94,532

Diluted



99,197





97,455





97,838





94,532



Accuray Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)





March 31,



June 30,





2024



2023

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 60,450



$ 89,402

Restricted cash



674





524

Accounts receivable, net



73,154





74,777

Inventories



159,566





145,150

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



19,043





27,612

Deferred cost of revenue



1,023





568

Total current assets



313,910





338,033

Property and equipment, net



25,387





20,926

Investment in joint venture



13,586





15,128

Lease right-of-use assets, net



29,127





25,853

Goodwill



57,682





57,681

Intangible assets, net



70





210

Long-term restricted cash



1,030





1,276

Other assets



21,735





20,107

Total assets

$ 462,527



$ 479,214

Liabilities and equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 44,430



$ 33,739

Accrued compensation



21,604





23,793

Lease liabilities, current



5,279





4,151

Other accrued liabilities



30,703





38,271

Customer advances



15,392





20,777

Deferred revenue



73,734





72,185

Short-term debt



7,248





5,721

Total current liabilities



198,390





198,637

Lease liabilities, non-current



28,217





23,602

Long-term other liabilities



4,969





4,675

Deferred revenue, non-current



23,624





27,079

Long-term debt



166,246





171,562

Total liabilities



421,446





425,555

Equity:











Common stock



99





97

Additional paid-in capital



563,958





555,276

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(1,908)





422

Accumulated deficit



(521,068)





(502,136)

Total equity



41,081





53,659

Total liabilities and equity

$ 462,527



$ 479,214



Accuray Incorporated

Summary of Orders and Backlog

(in thousands, except book to bill ratio)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,



Nine Months Ended

March 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Gross orders

$ 89,086



$ 73,764



$ 246,676



$ 222,647

Net orders



60,795





54,737





147,141





115,176

Order backlog



503,220





506,587





503,220





506,587

Book to bill ratio (a)



1.8





1.2





1.6





1.3

(a) Book to bill ratio is defined as gross orders for the period divided by product revenue for the period.

Accuray Incorporated

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,



Nine Months Ended

March 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

GAAP net loss

$ (6,342)



$ 599



$ (18,932)



$ (6,724)

Depreciation and amortization (a)



1,601





1,103





4,398





3,430

Stock-based compensation



2,735





1,559





7,441





7,601

Interest expense, net (b)



2,649





2,707





7,990





7,605

Provision for income taxes



444





522





3,254





1,912

Restructuring charges



—





800





2,633





2,738

ERP and ERP related expenditures



—





1,057





2,815





2,178

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,087



$ 8,347



$ 9,599



$ 18,740

(a) Consists of depreciation, primarily on property and equipment as well as amortization of intangibles.

(b) Consists primarily of interest expense associated with outstanding debt.



Accuray Incorporated

Forward-Looking Guidance

Reconciliation of Projected GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Projected Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Twelve Months Ending

June 30, 2024





From



To

GAAP net loss

$ (17,400)



$ (14,400)

Depreciation and amortization (a)



6,000





6,000

Stock-based compensation



10,300





10,300

Interest expense, net (b)



10,700





10,700

Provision for income taxes



4,000





4,000

Restructuring charges



2,600





2,600

ERP and ERP related expenditures



2,800





2,800

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 19,000



$ 22,000

(a) Consists of depreciation, primarily on property and equipment as well as amortization of intangibles. (b) Consists primarily of interest expense associated with outstanding debt.

