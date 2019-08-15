Accuray Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.

Q4 Fiscal 2019 and Recent Operating Highlights

Revenue increased 3 percent to $117.4 million , the highest ever quarterly revenue reported; Gross orders increased to $97.2 million

, the highest ever quarterly revenue reported; Gross orders increased to $3.3 million of operating profit, which grew 5 percent

of operating profit, which grew 5 percent Signed first multi-system order bundling Accuray and RaySearch Laboratories product and software offerings

Signed first upgrade order for Synchrony motion tracking and correction technology for Radixact

Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights

Gross orders increased 12 percent year-over-year to $342.3 million

Revenue increased 3 percent over the prior fiscal year to $418.8 million

Recorded first full year of operating profit since 2011

"From all perspectives, fiscal 2019 was a very successful year," said Joshua H. Levine, president and chief executive officer. "We generated 12 percent gross order growth for the year while our efforts to increase efficiencies led to the Company's first operating profit since 2011. Additionally, we set a new quarterly revenue record during the fourth quarter. From a strategic growth perspective, we advanced our opportunities in China which is the world's fastest growing radiotherapy market. It should be noted that our progress during fiscal 2019 came without significant revenue contribution from the China market as the process for awarding and issuing Class A and B user licenses for radiotherapy systems is still in an early phase."

Q4 Fiscal 2019 Financial Highlights

Gross product orders totaled $97.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to $96.4 million for the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. Ending order backlog was $495.6 million, approximately 4 percent higher than at the end of the prior fiscal year.

Total revenue was $117.4 million, an increase of 3 percent compared to $113.8 million in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. Product revenue totaled $60.6 million compared to $54.6 million in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter, while service revenue totaled $56.8 million compared to $59.2 million in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter.

Total gross profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $45.9 million or approximately 39.1 percent of sales, comprised of product gross margin of 40.7 percent and service gross margin of 37.4 percent. This compares to total gross profit of $48.0 million or 42.2 percent of sales, comprised of product gross margin of 47.4 percent and service gross margin of 37.4 percent for the prior fiscal year fourth quarter.

Net loss was $1.4 million, or $0.02 per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, compared to a net loss of $0.9 million, or $0.01 per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $8.9 million, compared to $7.8 million in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents, investments and short-term restricted cash were $87.0 million as of June 30, 2019, an increase of $22.4 million from March 31, 2019.

Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, gross product orders totaled $342.3 million, representing growth of 12 percent compared to the prior fiscal year period.

Total revenue was $418.8 million compared to $404.9 million in the prior fiscal year period. Product revenue totaled $196.7 million compared to $183.9 million in the prior fiscal year period, while service revenue totaled $222.1 million compared to $221.0 million from the prior fiscal year period.

Total gross profit for the year ended June 30, 2019 was $162.7 million or 38.8 percent of sales, comprised of product gross margin of 40.7 percent and service gross margin of 37.2 percent. This compares to total gross profit of $161.7 million or 39.9 percent of sales, comprised of product gross margin of 44.0 percent and service gross margin of 36.6 percent for the same prior fiscal year period.

Operating expenses were $162.1 million, a decrease of 2 percent compared to $165.5 million in the prior fiscal year period.

Net loss was $16.4 million, or $0.19 per share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, compared to a net loss of $23.9 million, or $0.28 per share, for the prior fiscal year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 was $23.7 million, compared to $17.1 million in the prior fiscal year period.

2020 Financial Guidance

The Company is introducing guidance for fiscal year 2020 as follows:

Total revenue is expected to range between $410.0 million to $420.0 million due to the expected delay in timing of Class A system revenue with total revenue during the first half of the year expected to be slightly below fiscal 2019 levels. The total revenue range includes the impact of 25% Chinese tariffs currently in place

to due to the expected delay in timing of Class A system revenue with total revenue during the first half of the year expected to be slightly below fiscal 2019 levels. The total revenue range includes the impact of 25% Chinese tariffs currently in place Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $19.0 million to $24.0 million , including a loss of approximately $2 million from our China joint venture equity interest

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense, net and provision for income taxes. For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Conference Call Information

Accuray will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 as well as recent corporate developments. Conference call dial-in information is as follows:

U.S. callers: (855) 867-4103

International callers: (262) 912-4764

Conference ID Number (U.S. and international): 3297842

Individuals interested in listening to the live conference call via the Internet may do so by logging on to Accuray's website, www.accuray.com. In addition, a taped replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's conclusion and available for seven days. The replay telephone number is (855) 859-2056 (USA) or (404) 537-3406 (International), Conference ID: 3297842. An archived webcast will also be available at Accuray's website until Accuray announces its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Accuray has supplemented its GAAP net loss with a non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation ("adjusted EBITDA"). Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the company and facilitates a meaningful comparison of results for current periods with previous operating results. A reconciliation of GAAP net loss (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is provided in the schedule below.

There are limitations in using these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Investors and potential investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) develops, manufactures and sells radiotherapy systems that are intended to make cancer treatments shorter, safer, personalized and more effective, ultimately enabling patients to live longer, better lives. Our radiation treatment delivery systems in combination with fully-integrated software solutions set the industry standard for precision and cover the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery procedures. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to the company's future results of operations, including management's expectations regarding revenue and adjusted EBITDA; expectations regarding future sales in China and the impact of tariffs in China; expectations regarding our Chinese joint venture; expectations regarding the company's product portfolio; and the company's leadership position in radiation oncology innovation and technologies. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risk or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results express or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products, including new product and software offerings; the company's ability to develop new products or enhance existing products to meet customers' needs and compete favorably in the market, the company's ability to effectively integrate and execute the joint venture, the company's ability to realize the expected benefits of the joint venture; the ability of customers in China to obtain Class or B user licenses to purchase radiotherapy systems; risks inherent in international operations, the company's ability to effectively manage its growth, the company's ability to maintain or increase its gross margins on product sales and services; delays in regulatory approvals or the development or release of new offerings; the company's ability to meet the covenants under its credit facilities; the company's ability to convert backlog to revenue; and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 9, 2019 and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Financial Tables to Follow

Accuray Incorporated Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Twelve Months Ended June 30,



2019



2018



2019



2018 Gross Orders

$ 97,166



$ 96,442



$ 342,321



$ 304,903 Net Orders



64,364





64,967





218,263





209,534 Order Backlog



495,627





478,482





495,627





478,482 Net revenue:





























Products

$ 60,646



$ 54,632



$ 196,665



$ 183,898 Services



56,771





59,154





222,120





220,999 Total net revenue



117,417





113,786





418,785





404,897 Cost of revenue:





























Cost of products



35,956





28,747





116,711





103,038 Cost of services



35,535





37,054





139,423





140,164 Total cost of revenue



71,491





65,801





256,134





243,202 Gross profit



45,926





47,985





162,651





161,695 Operating expenses:





























Research and development



16,051





14,588





56,493





57,251 Selling and marketing



14,920





16,864





55,998





60,105 General and administrative



11,697





13,440





49,577





48,136 Total operating expenses



42,668





44,892





162,068





165,492 Income (loss) from operations



3,258





3,093





583





(3,797) Other expense, net



(3,794)





(4,450)





(14,927)





(19,224) Loss before provision for income taxes



(536)





(1,357)





(14,344)





(23,021) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes



864





(411)





2,086





878 Net loss

$ (1,400)



$ (946)



$ (16,430)



$ (23,899) Net loss per share - basic and diluted

$ (0.02)



$ (0.01)



$ (0.19)



$ (0.28) Weighted average common shares used in computing loss per share:





























Basic and diluted



88,202





85,677





87,465





84,893

Accuray Incorporated Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited)





June 30,



June 30,



2019



2018 Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 76,798



$ 83,083 Restricted cash



10,218





9,830 Accounts receivable, net



111,885





65,994 Inventories



120,823





108,540 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



24,205





15,569 Deferred cost of revenue



146





1,141 Total current assets



344,075





284,157 Property and equipment, net



17,122





23,698 Goodwill



57,770





57,855 Intangible assets, net



679





821 Other assets



18,535





12,196 Total assets

$ 438,181



$ 378,727 Liabilities and equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 29,562



$ 19,694 Accrued compensation



31,150





28,992 Other accrued liabilities



32,742





22,448 Customer advances



20,395





22,896 Deferred revenue



78,332





75,404 Total current liabilities



192,181





169,434 Long-term liabilities:













Long-term other liabilities



9,646





8,608 Deferred revenue



26,639





20,976 Long-term debt



159,844





131,077 Total liabilities



388,310





330,095 Equity:













Common stock



89





86 Additional paid-in capital



535,332





521,738 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(10)





1,093 Accumulated deficit



(485,540)





(474,285) Total equity



49,871





48,632 Total liabilities and equity

$ 438,181



$ 378,727

Accuray Incorporated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Stock-Based Compensation (Adjusted EBITDA) (in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Twelve Months Ended June 30,



2019



2018



2019



2018 GAAP net loss

$ (1,400)



$ (946)



$ (16,430)



$ (23,899) Amortization of intangibles



36





36





144





143 Depreciation (a)



2,142





2,309





8,122





9,589 Stock-based compensation



2,822





3,215





10,601





12,289 Interest expense, net (b)



3,973





3,627





15,015





18,087 Impairment charge (c)



-





-





3,707





- Cost savings initiative (d)



511





-





1,509





- Gain on lease termination (e)



-





-





(1,007)





- Provision for (benefit from) income taxes



864





(411)





2,086





878 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 8,948



$ 7,830



$ 23,747



$ 17,087









(a) consists of depreciation, primarily on property and equipment. (b) consists primarily of interest expense associated with our outstanding debt and non-cash loss on extinguishment of debt. (c) consists of a one-time accounts receivable impairment charge related to one customer in the first quarter of 2019. (d) consists of costs associated with a staff reduction. (e) consists of a non-cash reversal of deferred rent related to a facility lease that was terminated.

Accuray Incorporated Forward-Looking Guidance Reconciliation of Projected Net Loss to Projected Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Stock-Based Compensation (Adjusted EBITDA) (in thousands) (Unaudited)





Twelve Months Ending June 30, 2020



From



To GAAP net loss

$ (17,500)



$ (13,500) Depreciation and amortization (a)



7,200





8,000 Stock-based compensation



12,100





12,100 Interest expense, net (b)



15,400





15,400 Provision for income taxes



1,800





2,000 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 19,000



$ 24,000









(a) consists of depreciation, primarily on property and equipment as well as amortization of intangibles. (b) consists primarily of interest expense associated with outstanding debt.

