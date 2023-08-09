Accuray Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

8% Q4 revenue growth; Record shipments for FY23; Company issues guidance for FY24

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2023, ended June 30, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Summary

Net revenue of $118.3 million , an increase of 7.5 percent from the same period in the prior fiscal year. Net revenue on a constant currency basis was $120.1 million , which represents a 9.1 percent increase versus the same period in the prior fiscal year.

, an increase of 7.5 percent from the same period in the prior fiscal year. Net revenue on a constant currency basis was , which represents a 9.1 percent increase versus the same period in the prior fiscal year. GAAP net loss of $2.6 million , as compared to GAAP net loss of $3.5 million in the same period in the prior fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA was $5.2 million in both the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and the same period in the prior fiscal year. GAAP net loss and adjusted EBITDA includes a $2.0 million bad debt reserve related to the unexpected U.S. bankruptcy of one customer.

, as compared to GAAP net loss of in the same period in the prior fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA was in both the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and the same period in the prior fiscal year. GAAP net loss and adjusted EBITDA includes a bad debt reserve related to the unexpected U.S. bankruptcy of one customer. Excluding the aforementioned bad debt reserve, GAAP net loss would have been $0.6 million and adjusted EBITDA would have been $7.2 million .

and adjusted EBITDA would have been . Gross orders were $88.4 million , which represented a book to bill ratio of 1.4.

Fiscal Year 2023 Summary

Net revenue of $447.6 million , an increase of 4.1 percent from the prior fiscal year. Net revenue on a constant currency basis was $465.5 million , which represents an 8.3 percent increase from the prior fiscal year.

, an increase of 4.1 percent from the prior fiscal year. Net revenue on a constant currency basis was , which represents an 8.3 percent increase from the prior fiscal year. GAAP net loss of $9.3 million , as compared to a GAAP net loss of $5.3 million in the prior fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA was $23.9 million in fiscal 2023, as compared to adjusted EBITDA of $22.8 million in the prior fiscal year. GAAP net loss and adjusted EBITDA includes a $2.0 million bad debt reserve related to the unexpected U.S. bankruptcy of one customer.

, as compared to a GAAP net loss of in the prior fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA was in fiscal 2023, as compared to adjusted EBITDA of in the prior fiscal year. GAAP net loss and adjusted EBITDA includes a bad debt reserve related to the unexpected U.S. bankruptcy of one customer. Excluding the aforementioned bad debt reserve, GAAP net loss would have been $7.3 million and adjusted EBITDA would have been $26.0 million . This exclusion would have resulted in a 14 percent year-over-year increase to adjusted EBITDA.

and adjusted EBITDA would have been . This exclusion would have resulted in a 14 percent year-over-year increase to adjusted EBITDA. Gross orders were $311.1 million , which represented a book to bill ratio of 1.3.

Other Recent Operational Highlights

Grew the global installed base by 5% from June 30, 2022 .

. Generated positive free cash flow for full year FY23.

Received 510(k) clearance for the VitalHold TM* breast package on the Radixact ® System. The treatment option will also be available in the European Union.

breast package on the Radixact System. The treatment option will also be available in the European Union. Moved corporate headquarters to Madison, Wisconsin , effective July 31, 2023 .

"I am pleased with our strong fourth quarter performance and the continued growth of the Accuray customer base. For the year, I'm incredibly proud of how our team navigated the macroenvironment, delivering historic revenue levels driven by robust adoption of our innovative solutions by clinical teams around the world. Additionally, we made significant progress against our strategic growth plan that we believe will enable the organization to continue to build a stronger business and invest in areas that are expected to deliver value to our customers and advance patient care," said Suzanne Winter, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results

Total net revenue was $118.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, as compared to $110.0 million in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. Product revenue totaled $62.5 million, as compared to $58.0 million in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter, while service revenue totaled $55.8 million, as compared to $52.0 million in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter.

Total gross profit in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $37.7 million, or 31.9 percent of net revenue, as compared to total gross profit of $43.0 million, or 39.1 percent of net revenue in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. The decrease in gross profit margin was primarily driven by inflation, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, and deal mix.

Operating expenses were $38.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, as compared to $41.0 million in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. Excluding the bad debt reserve related to the unexpected U.S. bankruptcy of one customer and Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") and ERP related expenditures, total operating expenses were down approximately 12 percent, as compared to the prior fiscal year fourth quarter.

Net loss was $2.6 million, or $0.03 per share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, as compared to a net loss of $3.5 million, or $0.04 per share, in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $5.2 million in both the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and the prior fiscal year fourth quarter.

Gross orders totaled $88.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, as compared to $88.3 million in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. Ending order backlog as of June 30, 2023 was $510.6 million, up from $506.6 million at March 31, 2023. In the fourth quarter, there were $15.3 million of order age-ins, $33.6 million in order age-outs, and no order cancellations.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term restricted cash were $89.9 million as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $0.7 million from March 31, 2023.

Fiscal Year 2023 Highlights

Total net revenue was $447.6 million for fiscal 2023, as compared to $429.9 million in the prior fiscal year period. Product revenue totaled $233.2 million, as compared to $214.7 million in the prior fiscal year period, while service revenue totaled $214.4 million, as compared to $215.2 million in the prior fiscal year period.

Total gross profit was $154.0 million for fiscal 2023, or 34.4 percent of net revenue, as compared to total gross profit of $160.0 million, or 37.2 percent of net revenue in the prior fiscal year period. The decrease in gross profit margin was primarily driven by inflation and foreign exchange rate fluctuations.

Operating expenses were $151.6 million for fiscal 2023, as compared to $151.8 million for the prior fiscal year period. Excluding the bad debt reserve related to the unexpected U.S. bankruptcy of one customer, ERP and ERP related expenditures, and restructuring charges, total operating expenses were down approximately 4 percent as compared to the prior fiscal year period.

GAAP net loss was $9.3 million, or $0.10 per share, for the fiscal 2023, as compared to a net loss of $5.3 million, or $0.06 per share, in the prior fiscal year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $23.9 million for fiscal 2023, as compared to $22.8 million in the prior fiscal year period.

Gross orders totaled $311.1 million for fiscal 2023, as compared to $332.3 million in the prior fiscal year period. Ending order backlog as of June 30, 2023 was $510.6 million, 9.4 percent lower than at the end of the prior fiscal year.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term restricted cash were $89.9 million as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $1.0 million from June 30, 2022.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Guidance

Accuray's financial guidance is based on current expectations. The following statements are forward-looking and actual results could differ materially depending on market and economic conditions, supply chain disruption, and the factors set forth under "Safe Harbor Statement" below.

The Company is introducing guidance for fiscal year 2024 as follows:

Total revenue is expected in the range of $460 million to $470 million , representing a year-over-year growth range of 3% to 5%.

to , representing a year-over-year growth range of 3% to 5%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $27 million to $30 million .

"I couldn't be prouder of our team, which delivered record annual revenue and unit volume despite facing significant challenges, including supply chain constraints, global inflationary pressure and foreign exchange headwinds. We balanced purposeful cost control with targeted investments in our business that we believe resulted in continued adoption of our technologies. In fiscal 2024, we will remain focused on executing to our plan and will continue to make strategic investments designed to enhance the value of our technologies. Our guidance reflects new product innovations expected to accelerate revenue growth in the second half of fiscal 2024," said Ali Pervaiz, Chief Financial Officer.

Guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measures excludes depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, ERP and ERP related expenditures, interest expense and provision for income taxes. For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

*VitalHold™ availability is subject to regulatory clearance or approval in some markets.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Accuray reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and the rules of the SEC. To supplement its financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Accuray uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, gross orders on a constant currency basis and net revenue on a constant currency basis.

Accuray has supplemented its GAAP net income (loss) with a non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, restructuring charges, ERP and ERP related expenditures, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation ("adjusted EBITDA"). The calculation of adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain non-recurring, irregular and one-time items. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the company and facilitates a meaningful comparison of results for current periods with previous operating results. A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is provided in the schedules below.

Accuray has also reported certain operating results on a constant currency basis in order to facilitate period-to-period comparisons of its results without regard to the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Management believes disclosure of non-GAAP constant currency results is helpful to investors because it facilitates period-to-period comparisons of the company's results by increasing the transparency of the underlying performance by excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to net revenue on a constant currency basis is revenue. Accuray calculates the constant currency amounts by translating local currency amounts in the current period using the same foreign translation rate used in the prior period being compared against rather than the actual exchange rate in effect during the current period.

There are limitations in using these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Investors and potential investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with facilities worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to the company's future results of operations, including expectations regarding: total revenue and adjusted EBITDA; the effect of the global economic environment and the COVID-19 pandemic on the company and the market in general, including with respect to the company's ability to navigate supply chain, logistics, macroeconomic, and foreign exchange challenges; delivering on the company's strategic growth plan, progressing against long-term strategic goals, and continuing adoption of its technologies; the company's ability to execute on margin and profitability expansion initiatives; expectations regarding investment in the company's new ERP system; expectations regarding commercial strategy and execution as well as growth opportunities; expectations regarding the market in China as well as with respect to the company's China joint venture and other strategic partnerships, including expected timing of regulatory clearances; expectations related to the markets in which the company operates; the company's ability to accelerate profitability in the long run; the impact of strategic pricing actions on revenue and gross margins; expectations regarding new product innovations and its effect on revenue growth and EBITDA expansion; and the company's ability to continue to build a stronger business and make investments that deliver value to customers and shareholders as well as advance patient care. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risk or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results express or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effect of the global macroeconomic environment, including foreign exchange, and the COVID-19 pandemic on the operations of the company and those of its customers and suppliers; disruptions to our supply chain, including increased logistics costs; the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products; the company's ability to realize the expected benefits of the China joint venture and other partnerships; risks inherent in international operations; the company's ability to maintain or increase its gross margins on product sales and services; delays in regulatory approvals or the development or release of new offerings; the company's ability to meet the covenants under its credit facilities; the company's ability to convert backlog to revenue; and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 8, 2023 and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Financial Tables to Follow

Accuray Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,



Twelve Months Ended

June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Net revenue:























Products

$ 62,454



$ 58,037



$ 233,192



$ 214,715

Services



55,838





51,986





214,413





215,194

Total net revenue



118,292





110,023





447,605





429,909

Cost of revenue:























Cost of products



42,000





31,887





153,627





127,287

Cost of services



38,614





35,116





140,018





142,667

Total cost of revenue



80,614





67,003





293,645





269,954

Gross profit



37,678





43,020





153,960





159,955

Operating expenses:























Research and development



14,187





14,569





57,129





57,752

Selling and marketing



10,667





14,362





46,178





49,664

General and administrative



13,281





12,041





48,271





44,391

Total operating expenses



38,135





40,972





151,578





151,807

Income (loss) from operations



(457)





2,048





2,382





8,148

Income (loss) on equity investment, net



1,612





(533)





2,572





241

Other expense, net



(3,131)





(2,940)





(11,742)





(10,391)

Loss before provision for income taxes



(1,976)





(1,425)





(6,788)





(2,002)

Provision for income taxes



580





2,027





2,492





3,345

Net loss

$ (2,556)



$ (3,452)



$ (9,280)



$ (5,347)

Net loss per share - basic

$ (0.03)



$ (0.04)



$ (0.10)



$ (0.06)

Net loss per share - diluted

$ (0.03)



$ (0.04)



$ (0.10)



$ (0.06)

Weighted average common shares used in computing loss per share:























Basic



95,945





93,047





94,884





92,095

Diluted



95,945





93,047





94,884





92,095



Accuray Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited)





June 30,



June 30,





2023



2022

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 89,402



$ 88,737

Restricted cash



524





204

Accounts receivable, net



74,777





94,442

Inventories



145,150





142,254

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



27,612





23,794

Deferred cost of revenue



568





1,459

Total current assets



338,033





350,890

Property and equipment, net



20,926





12,685

Investment in joint venture



15,128





13,879

Operating lease right-of-use assets



25,853





16,798

Goodwill



57,681





57,840

Intangible assets, net



210





250

Restricted cash



1,276





1,213

Other assets



20,107





19,294

Total assets

$ 479,214



$ 472,849

Liabilities and equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 33,739



$ 31,337

Accrued compensation



23,793





29,441

Operating lease liabilities, current



4,151





8,567

Other accrued liabilities



38,271





30,285

Customer advances



20,777





25,290

Deferred revenue



72,185





75,375

Short-term debt



5,721





8,563

Total current liabilities



198,637





208,858

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

$ 23,602



$ 10,453

Long-term other liabilities



4,675





3,748

Deferred revenue



27,079





24,694

Long-term debt



171,562





171,907

Total liabilities



425,555





419,660

Equity:











Common stock



97





94

Additional paid-in capital



555,276





543,211

Accumulated other comprehensive income



422





2,406

Accumulated deficit



(502,136)





(492,522)

Total equity



53,659





53,189

Total liabilities and equity

$ 479,214



$ 472,849



Accuray Incorporated Summary of Orders and Backlog (in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,



Twelve Months Ended

June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Gross Orders

$ 88,447



$ 88,342



$ 311,094



$ 332,268

Net Orders



67,756





42,828





182,932





167,316

Order Backlog



510,641





563,684





510,641





563,684

Book to bill ratio (a)



1.4





1.5





1.3





1.5







(a) Book to bill ratio is defined as gross orders for the period divided by product revenue for the period

Accuray Incorporated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, Stock-Based Compensation and Other (Adjusted EBITDA) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended

June 30,



Twelve Months Ended

June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

GAAP net loss

$ (2,556)



$ (3,452)



$ (9,280)



$ (5,347)

Depreciation and amortization (a)



1,097





1,275





4,527





5,522

Stock-based compensation



2,452





2,694





10,053





10,600

Interest expense, net (b)



2,735





2,028





10,340





8,109

Provision for income taxes



580





2,027





2,492





3,345

Restructuring charges



—





—





2,738





—

ERP and ERP related expenditures



900





594





3,078





594

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 5,208



$ 5,166



$ 23,948



$ 22,823







(a) Consists of depreciation, primarily on property and equipment, as well as amortization of intangibles. (b) Consists primarily of interest expense associated with outstanding debt.

Accuray Incorporated Forward-Looking Guidance Reconciliation of Projected Net Loss to Projected Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, Stock-Based Compensation and Other (Adjusted EBITDA) (in thousands)





Twelve Months Ending

June 30, 2024





From



To

GAAP net income (loss)

$ (1,000)



$ 2,000

Depreciation and amortization (a)



4,500





4,500

Stock-based compensation



10,500





10,500

Interest expense, net (b)



10,000





10,000

Provision for income taxes



2,000





2,000

ERP and ERP related expenditures



1,000





1,000

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 27,000



$ 30,000





(a) Consists of depreciation, primarily on property and equipment as well, as amortization of intangibles. (b) Consists primarily of interest expense associated with outstanding debt.

