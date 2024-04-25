Accuray Showcases Advances in Radiation Therapy Solutions Designed to Improve the Cancer Treatment Experience at ESTRO 2024

Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation Through Collaboration and the Development of Technologies That Have Helped Set the Standard of Care for the Industry

MADISON, Wis., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that the company is showcasing advances in hardware and software designed to improve the cancer treatment experience, at ESTRO 2024. The latest generation CyberKnife® and Radixact® platforms provide medical care teams with the technology necessary for expanding the curative power of radiation therapy and delivering on the focus of this year's congress, bridging the care gap. The European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology's (ESTRO) annual meeting will take place May 3 to May 7, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland.

"This year's ESTRO meeting is particularly meaningful as we recognize – and celebrate – 30 years of collaborating with healthcare professionals and industry partners to develop ground-breaking technologies that expand the application of radiation therapy and access to patients who may benefit from care. The precision and accuracy of the CyberKnife and Radixact Systems enable our customers to personalize the way cancer is managed for each patient throughout their treatment journey while also treating more patients, better and faster, than ever before," said Suzanne Winter, Winter, president and CEO of Accuray.

Accuray is a wellness focused organization, taking into account the patient's health and well-being throughout their treatment when prioritizing product enhancements. The solutions featured at ESTRO represent a few of the most recent innovations introduced over a 30 year history of invention and disruption that has led to new standards in care for the radiation therapy industry. Visit Accuray at booth #480 to learn more.

"Accuray takes pride in our legacy of breakthroughs in cancer and neuro-radiosurgical technology. The CyberKnife System was the first platform to integrate robotic mobility with real-time imaging to address tumor motion, allowing unparalleled precision without the requirement of uncomfortable stereotactic frames," said Seth Blacksburg, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer at Accuray. "With the TomoTherapy System—the precursor to the Radixact System—we furthered our impact by being the first to merge computed tomography (CT) with intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) within one system, enabling clinicians to deliver targeted helical radiation therapy designed to meticulously match the tumor's complex shape."

Continued Dr. Blacksburg, "These innovations enable medical care teams worldwide to confidently and non-invasively treat a wide assortment of malignant and benign disease while minimizing the effect on healthy tissues. Our collaboration with world class physicians and engineers continues to forge improvements in oncology and neuro-radiosurgery, empowering the development of novel solutions that advance—and personalize—patient care."

Accuray ESTRO 2024 Highlights: Technologies as Unique as the People for Whom They're Designed

Radixact System : Built-in CT scanner enables fast helical imaging, producing the high-quality images necessary for treatment planning. Uniformity in image quality and consistency in Hounsfield units validate their use in this important step in the radiation therapy treatment workflow.



ClearRT™ enhanced imaging on the Radixact ® System enables clinicians to easily, quickly and cost effectively acquire exceptional quality images. The applications of ClearRT imaging for accurate and precise radiation therapy are multi-fold: for fast and accurate image guided patient setup, in use with the Accuray proprietary Synchrony ® technology for real-time adaptation of treatment delivery and as the input for monitoring and adapting a patient's treatment plan as needed during the course of treatment with PreciseART ® radiotherapy.





: Built-in CT scanner enables fast helical imaging, producing the high-quality images necessary for treatment planning. Uniformity in image quality and consistency in Hounsfield units validate their use in this important step in the radiation therapy treatment workflow. ClearRT™ enhanced imaging on the Radixact System enables clinicians to easily, quickly and cost effectively acquire exceptional quality images. The applications of ClearRT imaging for accurate and precise radiation therapy are multi-fold: for fast and accurate image guided patient setup, in use with the Accuray proprietary Synchrony technology for real-time adaptation of treatment delivery and as the input for monitoring and adapting a patient's treatment plan as needed during the course of treatment with PreciseART radiotherapy. CyberComm™ : A new physics offering intended to significantly reduce the CyberKnife ® S7™ System's commissioning time and enable customers to begin treating patients significantly faster.





: A new physics offering intended to significantly reduce the CyberKnife S7™ System's commissioning time and enable customers to begin treating patients significantly faster. Cenos™* (work in progress) : Designed to provide customers with the ability to perform online adaptation of their treatment plan to account for changes that may occur between treatment sessions. This latest innovation from Accuray for the Radixact System is intended to enable clinical teams to adapt on-demand based on the needs of the patient, ensuring clinical objectives are met while providing flexibility to optimize and streamline adaptive workflows.

Symposium: Navigating The Oligometastatic Frontier: A Comprehensive Didactic and Roundtable Discussion

Saturday, May 4, 2024 , from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm BST in the Boisdale room

, from – in the Boisdale room Features experts from Universities of Turin , Milan and Ghent, and The Royal Marsden Hospital

, and Ghent, and The Royal Marsden Hospital Click here to learn more

AEx Webinar: Harnessing the Power: Radixact® System and SGRT

Monday, May 6, 2024 at 7.30am EDT - 12.30pm BST - 1.30pm CEST - 7.30pm HK

at - HK Learn about SGRT with the Radixact System and VitalHold™ from a Lund University expert

University expert Click here to learn more and to register

Important Safety Information

For Important Safety Information please refer to https://www.accuray.com/safety-statement.

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited to, expectations related to our new product offerings and innovations; our ability to enable improvements in the development of personalized patient treatment; our ability to set new standards in care for the industry; clinical results, patient experiences and patient outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products; the company's ability to develop new products or improve existing products to meet customers' needs; the company's ability to anticipate or keep pace with changes in the marketplace and the direction of technological innovation and customer demands and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 7, 2024, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

*Cenos™ is a work in progress. The solution is not available for sale in the USA. It is not CE marked and availability is subject to regulatory clearance or approval in some markets.

