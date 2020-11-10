Accuray Showcases Radiation Therapy Innovations Designed to Enable Better Outcomes with Less Damage, Less Time, and Less Cost, at ASTRO 2020

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that innovations in hardware and software solutions and clinical data presented at this year's ASTRO (American Society for Radiation Oncology) Annual Meeting continue to support the use of the company's CyberKnife® and TomoTherapy® platforms, including the next-generation Radixact® System, to deliver (ultra) hypofractionated radiation treatments. Hypofractionated radiotherapy — a shorter course of radiotherapy with higher radiation doses per fraction — provides an efficient and effective treatment option for an increasing number of indications and may improve patients' clinical and financial experiences.

New Standard in Radiation Treatment Delivery

With more than a decade of clinical proof behind Synchrony® Motion Synchronization and Real-Time Adaptive Radiotherapy Technology for the CyberKnife System, Accuray brought this advanced capability to the Radixact System. The artificial intelligence (AI)-driven Synchrony technology corrects for tumors that move as a result of bodily processes, including respiration and digestion, as well as patient movement, without uncomfortable patient restraints or breath-hold techniques, or human intervention. It is the only technology to use image guidance during radiation delivery to automatically adapt and synchronize radiation treatment in real-time with the movement of the tumor. Synchrony enables the medical care team to deliver high precision, (ultra) hypofractionated radiation treatments with confidence — knowing that treatment delivery will automatically account for target movement.

No Trade-Off Sub-Millimeter Precision and Accuracy

The CyberKnife S7™ System is the next-generation CyberKnife platform, a robotic, non-invasive radiation therapy device capable of treating cancerous and benign tumors throughout the body, as well as neurological disorders. The system was built from the ground-up to provide clinicians with the speed they need for operational efficiency, without sacrificing the precision and accuracy required for stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT). SRS and SBRT are advanced external beam radiation treatment techniques used to deliver (ultra) hypofractionated radiation therapy. The CyberKnife S7 System, with Synchrony and the VOLO™ Optimizer, facilitates the delivery of accurate, sub-millimeter, (ultra) hypofractionated treatments to tumors throughout the body, even to targets that move, in as little as 15 minutes.

Hypofractionated Treatments — a Proven Modality

Hypofractionated treatment regimens may expand medical care team options for achieving outstanding outcomes for a range of tumors. New data presented at ASTRO includes:

Prostate Cancer

CyberKnife customers pioneered prostate SBRT. Two studies confirmed the durability of the clinical response after 4- or 5-fraction CyberKnife SBRT in 640 early-stage prostate cancer patients followed for at least 10 years 1,2 .

. Breast Cancer

Multiple studies reinforce the benefits of treating early stage breast cancer with TomoTherapy or CyberKnife for partial breast irradiation (PBI).



Three hundred and thirty-eight patients treated in 10 fractions delivered with the TomoTherapy System and followed for 72 months showed excellent long-term results with good to excellent cosmetic outcomes, reinforcing the role of the system in the treatment of early stage breast cancer 3 .

.

Two studies evaluating 5-fraction CyberKnife PBI and following patients for 36 months and 80 months, respectively, confirmed that treatment was well-tolerated and efficacious4,5. Moreover, for the first time at ASTRO, the preliminary results of a 1-fraction treatment delivered with the system were reported. The results for 19 patients are promising in terms of feasibility, cosmesis and early outcomes, potentially expanding the treatment options clinicians offer their patients6.

ClearRT™* Helical kVCT Imaging for the Radixact® System: Unveiled at ASTRO

The most recent innovation for the Radixact System, ClearRT Helical kVCT Imaging, is intended to quickly and cost-effectively produce clear, high-fidelity kVCT images that enhance soft-tissue visualization to improve cancer patients' care. With the introduction of ClearRT for the Radixact System, Accuray is delivering on the full promise of the system's unique helical architecture. The Radixact System is the only radiation therapy device with helical imaging, helical delivery, and intrafraction motion synchronization functionality using Synchrony®, providing expanded versatility and increased precision to treat the widest range of cases - from simple to the most complex - with the longest continuous imaging and treatment fields in the industry, up to 135 cm.

Learn more about ClearRT for the Radixact System here.

*ClearRT™ Helical kVCT Imaging for the Radixact Treatment Delivery System is 510(k) pending and is not available for sale in any market.

"We are pleased to have had the opportunity to present our latest innovations during this important meeting. Our radiation delivery systems and software solutions provide medical care teams with cutting-edge options for expanding the range of patients who may benefit from treatment. We continually invest in transforming what radiation therapy can do, with the goal of providing clinicians with more efficient and effective options that can handle even the most challenging cases, to get patients back to living their lives, faster," said Suzanne Winter, chief commercial officer and senior vice president, R&D at Accuray.

About Accuray

Accuracy is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to new products and innovations, clinical applications, clinical results, patient experiences and patient outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operations of the company and those of its customers and suppliers, the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products; the company's ability to develop new products or improve existing products to meet customers' needs; the company's ability to anticipate or keep pace with changes in the marketplace and the direction of technological innovation and customer demands and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 4, 2020, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

