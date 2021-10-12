Accuray to Host ASTRO Analyst & Investor Meeting on October 25, 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that the company will host an Analyst & Investor Meeting on Monday, October 25, 2021, in conjunction with the American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting. The event will take place in person at the ASTRO meeting and on a virtual platform, with presentations beginning at 3:00 pm CT (4:00 pm ET).

The Analyst & Investor Meeting will feature the Accuray leadership team who will highlight the company's roadmap of disruptive technologies that are intended to transform patient care. Global thought-leader guest speakers representing hospitals in the U.S., U.K., Canada, India and Switzerland, will share their first-hand experiences using Accuray radiation therapy solutions.

Guests must register in advance to participate in the Accuray Analyst & Investor Meeting. Please RSVP here by October 19, 2021. A replay of the meeting will be available on the company's website following the event.

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Investor Contact

Joe Diaz

Investor Relations, Lytham Partners

+1 (602) 717-7804

[email protected]

Media Contact

Beth Kaplan

Accuray

+1 (408) 789-4426

[email protected]

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated

