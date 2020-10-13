Accuray to Host ASTRO Analyst & Investor Meeting on October 26, 2020

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that the Company will host an Analyst & Investor Meeting on Monday, October 26th, 2020 in conjunction with the American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting. Presentations will begin at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT) and will conclude at 3:00 pm ET (12:00 noon PT). The event will take place on a virtual platform.

The Analyst & Investor Meeting will feature Accuray management who will highlight the company's innovation-driven growth strategies that are intended to shape the future of the company and help it expand the curative power of radiation therapy, to improve as many lives as possible. Thought-leading physician guest speakers will share their first-hand experiences using Accuray radiation therapy solutions.

Guests must register in advance to participate in the Accuray Analyst & Investor Meeting. Please RSVP here by October 20, 2020. A replay of the meeting will be available on the Company's website following the event.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) develops, manufactures and sells radiotherapy systems that are intended to make cancer treatments shorter, safer, personalized and more effective, ultimately enabling patients to live longer, better lives. Our radiation treatment delivery systems in combination with fully-integrated software solutions set the industry standard for precision and cover the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery procedures. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com.

Investor Contact

Joe Diaz

Investor Relations, Lytham Partners

+1 (602) 889-9700

[email protected]

[email protected]

Media Contact

Beth Kaplan

Accuray

+1 (408) 789-4426

[email protected]

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated

Related Links

https://www.accuray.com

