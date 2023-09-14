Accuray to Host Investor Day at ASTRO on October 3, 2023

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that the company will host a discussion with analysts and investors on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, in conjunction with the American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting. The event will take place in person at the ASTRO meeting and on a virtual platform, with presentations beginning at 1:30 pm PT (4:30 pm ET).

The Investor Day will feature the Accuray leadership team who will highlight the company's vision for advancing patient care while creating value for stakeholders. Global thought leaders will share their perspectives on Accuray technology and the future of radiation medicine. Both in-person and virtual attendees must register in advance to participate. Please RSVP here by September 27, 2023. A replay of the meeting will be available on the company's website following the event.

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

