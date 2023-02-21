Accuray to Participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Company to Take Part in Fireside Chat Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:30am PST / 1:30pm EST

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today its participation in the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference taking place March 6-8, 2022. The management team is scheduled to participate in a Fireside Chat on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:30am PST / 1:30pm EST.

A live webcast of the Fireside Chat can be accessed on the Accuray website at investors.accuray.com. A replay will be available on the company's website following the event.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Investor Contact

Aman Patel, CFA

Investor Relations, ICR-Westwicke

+1 (443) 450-4191

[email protected]

Media Contact

Beth Kaplan

Public Relations Director, Accuray

+1 (408) 789-4426

[email protected]

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated