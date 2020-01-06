Accuray to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 15, 2020
Jan 06, 2020, 16:05 ET
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY), announced today that Joshua H. Levine, president and chief executive officer, will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PT. The conference will be held at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only.
Accuray's presentation will be available via a webcast with accompanying slides on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at investors.accuray.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website following the event.
About Accuray
Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) develops, manufactures and sells radiotherapy systems that are intended to make cancer treatments shorter, safer, personalized and more effective, ultimately enabling patients to live longer, better lives. Our radiation treatment delivery systems in combination with fully-integrated software solutions set the industry standard for precision and cover the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery procedures. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
Investor Contacts
Lytham Partners
Joe Diaz, Joe Dorame or Robert Blum
+1 (602) 889-9700
aray@lythampartners.com
Media Contact
Beth Kaplan
Public Relations Director, Accuray
+1 (408) 789-4426
bkaplan@accuray.com
SOURCE Accuray Incorporated
