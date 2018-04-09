Accuray To Report Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results On April 30, 2018

News provided by

Accuray Incorporated

07:00 ET

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) will report results for its third quarter ended March 31, 2018 on Monday, April 30, 2018 after the market close, following the annual European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) meeting taking place the week before in Barcelona.  Management will host a conference call to review the third quarter results at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET on April 30, 2018.

The conference call dial-in numbers are 855-867-4103 (USA) or 262-912-4764 (International).  In addition, a dial up replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the call's conclusion for one week.  The replay number is 855-859-2056 (USA), or 404-537-3406 (International), Conference ID: 7359669.

A live webcast of the call will also be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.accuray.com.  A webcast replay can be accessed on the website and will remain available until Accuray announces its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) is a radiation oncology company that develops, manufactures and sells precise, innovative tumor treatment solutions that set the standard of care with the aim of helping patients live longer, better lives.  The Company's leading-edge technologies deliver the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery treatments.  For more information, please visit www.accuray.com

Contacts:


Investors:

Todd Kehrli, EVC Group, 310-625-4462, tkehrli@evcgroup.com

Jim Byers, EVC Group, 415-309-2079, jbyers@evcgroup.com

Michael Polyviou, EVC Group, 732-933-2754, mpolyviou@evcgroup.com


Media:

Beth Kaplan

Accuray

408-789-4426

bkaplan@accuray.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accuray-to-report-fiscal-2018-third-quarter-financial-results-on-april-30-2018-300626044.html

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.accuray.com

Also from this source

Mar 28, 2018, 07:30 ET Apollo Hospitals in India to Acquire Two Accuray Radixact® Systems

Mar 27, 2018, 07:30 ET Erasmus MC Completes First Step in the Evolution of Online...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Accuray To Report Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results On April 30, 2018

News provided by

Accuray Incorporated

07:00 ET