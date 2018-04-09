SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) will report results for its third quarter ended March 31, 2018 on Monday, April 30, 2018 after the market close, following the annual European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) meeting taking place the week before in Barcelona. Management will host a conference call to review the third quarter results at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET on April 30, 2018.
The conference call dial-in numbers are 855-867-4103 (USA) or 262-912-4764 (International). In addition, a dial up replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the call's conclusion for one week. The replay number is 855-859-2056 (USA), or 404-537-3406 (International), Conference ID: 7359669.
A live webcast of the call will also be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.accuray.com. A webcast replay can be accessed on the website and will remain available until Accuray announces its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.
About Accuray
Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) is a radiation oncology company that develops, manufactures and sells precise, innovative tumor treatment solutions that set the standard of care with the aim of helping patients live longer, better lives. The Company's leading-edge technologies deliver the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery treatments. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com
|
Contacts:
|
Investors:
|
Todd Kehrli, EVC Group, 310-625-4462, tkehrli@evcgroup.com
|
Jim Byers, EVC Group, 415-309-2079, jbyers@evcgroup.com
|
Michael Polyviou, EVC Group, 732-933-2754, mpolyviou@evcgroup.com
|
Media:
|
Beth Kaplan
|
Accuray
|
408-789-4426
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accuray-to-report-fiscal-2018-third-quarter-financial-results-on-april-30-2018-300626044.html
SOURCE Accuray Incorporated
Share this article