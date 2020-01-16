Accuray To Report Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results on January 28, 2020

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) will report results for its second quarter ended December 31, 2019 on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 after the market close. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET on the same day.

The conference call dial-in numbers are 855-867-4103 (USA) or 262-912-4764 (International). In addition, a dial up replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the call's conclusion for one week. The replay number is 855-859-2056 (USA), or 404-537-3406 (International), Conference ID: 8598970.

A live webcast of the call will also be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.accuray.com. A webcast replay can be accessed on the website and will remain available until Accuray announces its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) develops, manufactures and sells radiotherapy systems that are intended to make cancer treatments shorter, safer, personalized and more effective, ultimately enabling patients to live longer, better lives. Our radiation treatment delivery systems in combination with fully-integrated software solutions set the industry standard for precision and cover the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery procedures. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube

Investor Contacts

Lytham Partners

Joe Diaz, Joe Dorame or Robert Blum

+1 (602) 889-9700

aray@lythampartners.com

