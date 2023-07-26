Accuray to Report Fiscal Year-End 2023 Financial Results on August 9, 2023

News provided by

Accuray Incorporated

26 Jul, 2023, 07:30 ET

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, ended June 30, 2023, during a conference call hosted by company management at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET on August 9, 2023.

The conference call dial-in numbers are (833) 316-0563 (USA) or (412) 317-5747 (international). In addition, a dial-up replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the call's conclusion for one week. The replay number is (877) 344-7529 (USA) or (412) 317-0088 (international), conference ID: 2309660.

A live webcast of the call will also be available from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at investors.accuray.com. A webcast replay can be accessed on the website and will remain available until Accuray announces its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

About Accuray
Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on FacebookLinkedInTwitter, and YouTube.

Investor Contact
Aman Patel, CFA
Investor Relations, ICR-Westwicke
+1 (443) 450-4191
[email protected]

Media Contact
Beth Kaplan
Public Relations Director, Accuray
+1 (408) 789-4426
[email protected]

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated

Also from this source

Accuray Incorporated Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000® Index

Accuray Announces Suzanne Winter Selected as One of the Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.