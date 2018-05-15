Accuray Unveils New Company Website Reflecting Industry-Leading Patient-First Cancer Treatment Innovation and Care

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) announced today the unveiling of a new corporate website that reflects the company's evolution and leadership in patient-first cancer treatment innovations. The fully redesigned, modern site puts critical disease and treatment information at the fingertips of website visitors, highlights the unique features and capabilities that set the company's radiotherapy tools-including the CyberKnife®, TomoTherapy® and Radixact® Systems-apart, and will serve as home base for details on future breakthroughs. Check out the new site at http://www.accuray.com.

"We take a patient-first approach to everything we do. As part of this, we continually introduce cancer treatment breakthroughs that help our customers improve clinical and economic outcomes. Now, our website accurately represents this patient centricity and innovative spirit," said Birgit Fleurent, Chief Marketing Officer at Accuray. "We hope you'll take a moment to check out the new accuray.com and explore the enhanced features and functionality designed to better serve our customers, our community and everyone involved in a patient's cancer care journey. This is the bold new face of Accuray and we're excited to share it with you."

Take a tour of the new website here.

The company's online home boasts a variety of new features and enhancements that improve the user experience and expand access to information, including:

Clean, intuitive navigation and faster load times allow visitors to quickly and easily find, access and understand the information they need, including in-depth details on the company's full range of product and software offerings

allow visitors to quickly and easily find, access and understand the information they need, including in-depth details on the company's full range of product and software offerings Redesigned product pages provide visitors with interactive views of treatment delivery, data management and treatment planning, highlighting the precision, versatility and efficiency of all Accuray radiation therapy tools

provide visitors with interactive views of treatment delivery, data management and treatment planning, highlighting the precision, versatility and efficiency of all Accuray radiation therapy tools A new resource center puts valuable insights-including clinical studies, research reports, infographics, videos and fresh content about industry trends-front and center on the website and makes them accessible to everyone

puts valuable insights-including clinical studies, research reports, infographics, videos and fresh content about industry trends-front and center on the website and makes them accessible to everyone The Accuray Alliance section offers improved navigation, more downloads and additional detail on the value of the company's industry-leading service and support programs

section offers improved navigation, more downloads and additional detail on the value of the company's industry-leading service and support programs Dynamic and responsive design makes the site adaptable for viewing across a variety of devices

makes the site adaptable for viewing across a variety of devices An enhanced treatment center locator tool helps visitors find a treatment facility near them, anywhere in the world

Radiotherapy is a fundamental component of oncology care,[1] and according to recent market research, the global radiotherapy market is expected to grow from $5B in 2016 to more than $9B by 2024.[2] A true innovator in the field, Accuray Incorporated's differentiated product portfolio helps position the company to expand its leadership in the marketplace.

References:

1. Gunderston LLT, Joel E. Clinical Radiation Oncology, 3rd edn. Philadelphia, PA: Elsevier, 2011.

2. "Global Radiotherapy Market: Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024," Research and Markets, https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bmjxhg/global .

"We believe our CyberKnife, TomoTherapy and Radixact Systems have each, individually, changed the game in radiation therapy by enabling physicians to deliver precise, non-invasive treatment options while minimizing side effects and helping improve quality of life for countless patients across the globe," said Lionel Hadjadjeba, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Accuray. "The new website shines a spotlight on what we believe differentiates our technologies to allow them to set the stage for advancements that will redefine the future of our industry."

Today's news follows the company's launch of two patient-facing websites - www.cyberknife.com/ and http://www.tomotherapy.com - last year. Built to complement http://www.accuray.com and designed specifically for cancer patients, these two sites deliver additional resources and information about the disease and potential treatment options.

Important Safety Information

For Important Safety Information please refer to https://www.accuray.com/safety-statement .

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) is a radiation oncology company that develops, manufactures, and sells precise, innovative tumor treatment solutions that set the standard of care with the aim of helping patients live longer, better lives. The company's leading-edge technologies deliver the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery treatments. For more information, please visit http://www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to clinical applications, clinical results, and Accuray's ability to continue to penetrate the global radiation therapy market and expand its leadership in the marketplace. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products, the company's ability to effectively manage its growth, the company's ability to maintain or increase its gross margins on product sales and services and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 25, 2017, the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on May 2, 2018 and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated