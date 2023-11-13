Accure Acne, Inc to Present at Canaccord Genuity Medtech, Diagnostics, and Digital Health & Services

Accure Acne, Inc.

13 Nov, 2023, 16:00 ET

The Accure Laser System is the first 1726nm-based medical device platform in the world to achieve both FDA clearance and CE Mark certification

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accure Acne, Inc.™ (www.accureacne.com), a global leader in AcneTech™ solely focused on curing acne and improving related skin conditions, announced today that members of its senior leadership team will present at the Canaccord Genuity Medtech, Diagnostics, and Digital Health & Services Forum on November 16, 2023 at 4:30 pm EST in New York City.

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference. Investors who are interested in meeting with the Accure team are encouraged to reach out to their representative at Canaccord Genuity.

In addition, Canaccord Genuity has arranged for all presentations to be available via the conference portal for 14 days, exclusively on the conference portal to registered attendees.

About Accure Acne, Inc.

Accure is a global leader in AcneTech solely focused on curing acne and improving related skin conditions. A pioneer in the development and commercialization of a precise 1726nm wavelength laser, the Accure Laser System's patented and proprietary treat-to-temperature, machine-learning controlled algorithm provides real time feedback to safely and effectively selectively target overactive sebaceous glands to reduce sebum production in all skin types. Accure's mission is to have a positive and profound impact on patients and providers worldwide by helping people feel free and confident to face the world without acne.

