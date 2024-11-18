Accure Acne, Inc to Present at Canaccord Genuity Medtech, Diagnostics, and Digital Health & Services

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accure Acne, Inc.™ (www.accureacne.com), a pioneer in the development of innovative solutions for the treatment of acne, announced today that that members of its senior leadership team will present at the Canaccord Genuity Medtech, Diagnostics, and Digital Health & Services Forum on November 21, 2024 at 9:00 am EST in New York City. The team will include Christopher Carlton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Vlad Paul-Blanc, Accure's Chief Commercial Officer. Together, they will present a summary of the successful completion of the initial limited commercial release in the United States, on-going expansion activities in key markets around the world and discuss the recently announced achievement of a new FDA clearance for the long-term treatment of mild-to-severe inflammatory acne vulgaris.

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference. Investors who are interested in meeting with the Accure team are encouraged to reach out to their representative at Canaccord Genuity.

In addition, Canaccord Genuity has arranged for all presentations to be available via the conference portal for 14 days, exclusively on the conference portal to registered attendees.

About Accure Acne, Inc

At Accure, we are wholly committed to developing revolutionary solutions to eliminate acne. The Accure Laser System was the first 1726 nm-based platform to achieve both CE Mark certification and FDA clearance, and is now experiencing rapid adoption in key markets around the world, including the US, Europe, Asia, Caribbean, and the Middle East. We know that acne can have a devastating social, psychological, physical and economic impact on patients around the world, and are pioneering transformative solutions that will continue to address this unmet need and have a positive and profound impact on patients and providers worldwide.

Learn more about Accure and our commitment to acne: www.accureacne.com 

Contact:
Vlad Paul-Blanc
(720) 615-3573
[email protected]

