AccuReg Appoints New VP of Performance Management

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuReg, a healthcare technology solutions company offering a full suite of front-end revenue cycle SaaS solutions for hospitals, announces John Thompson has joined the company as vice president of performance management.

In his new role, Thompson will engage with AccuReg customers to analyze and optimize their performance to eliminate denials, decrease cost to collect and increase cash collections. By leveraging his 23 years of experience as a highly sought-after expert on improving and maximizing the hospital revenue cycle process, Thompson will help hospital leaders drive change that both reduces costs and increases patient satisfaction.

"John's extensive experience in improving patient access, revenue cycle management and transformation is an asset to our leadership team and our clients will benefit from his intense focus on performance management," said Paul Shorrosh, AccuReg Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "John shares our vision and passion to improve healthcare with a front-end approach to revenue cycle management. His commitment to utilizing innovative, automated technology to reduce operational costs, increase net revenue and improve the patient financial experience perfectly aligns with the mission of our company."

Thompson will help further differentiate AccuReg, which was named to the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the second time in 2019, from other revenue cycle vendors as an accountable partner. He will be responsible for ensuring customers understand the improvements they should achieve with the company's solutions, and for defining goals and providing performance metrics to which clients should hold AccuReg accountable.

"As a front-end revenue cycle consultant focused on best-practice performance, I've assisted many organizations with selecting access management technology solutions," Thompson said. "As my clients consistently chose AccuReg following a thorough evaluation of the competition, I realized this company shared my primary goal of leveraging technology to help hospital clients achieve industry-leading performance levels. AccuReg is more than a technology vendor that provides front-end software, it's a leading access management partner that uses technology to accelerate client performance and I'm proud to join their leadership team."

Thompson most recently served as principal at Revenue Cycle Coalition LLC in Chester, Md. Prior to that position he served as senior consulting manager with IMA Consulting Inc., principal at Phoenix Health Systems and he held various leadership roles at Children's National Medical Center, including director of the department of registrations and admissions.

Thompson is co-founder of the National Capital Association of Healthcare Access Management and currently serves as its secretary, after previously serving as its president. He is a certified project management professional, a certified healthcare access manager and a certified healthcare finance professional, among other professional accolades.

About AccuReg: AccuReg helps hospitals reduce costs, maximize cash collection and revenue and enable price transparency by providing transformative patient access solutions. Its cloud-based integrated suite utilizes automation and artificial intelligence to improve revenue capture and the patient financial experience. By combining an exception-based workflow, a continuous learning QA rules engine, intelligent eligibility and benefit validation and complete prior authorization management, AccuReg predicts and prevents denial-causing issues at the front of the revenue cycle where cost is significantly lower than the traditional resource-draining back-end approach. AccuReg also helps hospitals achieve the price transparency patients want with accurate out-of-pocket price estimates and payment processing. For more information, visit www.AccuRegSoftware.com.

Media Contact: Philip Betbeze, Philip@lovell.com

SOURCE AccuReg

Related Links

http://www.AccuRegSoftware.com

