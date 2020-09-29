AccuReg expands Nashville presence with move to Franklin's Cool Springs area

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuReg, a healthcare technology solutions company offering a full suite of patient access revenue cycle SaaS solutions for hospitals, announced it has moved its Middle Tennessee offices to a new suite at the Dover Center business complex in Franklin's Cool Springs area.

AccuReg, based in Mobile, Ala., opened a Nashville-area office four years ago, and its continued growth and future plans accelerated the need for expanded office space in the area, said Paul Shorrosh, the company's founder and CEO. AccuReg has relocated all local employees to the new space at 113 Seaboard Lane, Suite C270, with plans to continue increasing their team of revenue cycle, price transparency and patient engagement experts.

"As the home base for a number of the largest health care systems and hospitals and health care technology providers, the Nashville area is increasingly important to the company's strategy and continued expansion," said Shorrosh. "We recognize the value of Nashville as a health care community and we want to continue to grow our footprint here. Moving our offices to a larger, more centrally located space in the area, will help us take advantage of the significant concentration of the city's top talent."

AccuReg serves hundreds of hospitals across the United States, helping hospital patient access teams capture revenue, financially assist patients and secure payer payment requirements using innovative technology, in-depth training, performance analytics, consulting services, best-in-class support services and industry standard best-practices. Annually, its hospital clients avoid $3 billion of denied claims while eliminating $175 million in related labor expense.

The AccuReg suite of technology solutions dramatically increase customer net patient revenue by enabling pre-service patient liability estimation and payment, managing authorizations, preventing payment denials and decreasing lost reimbursement from both insurance companies and patients.

AccuReg's patient access solutions were ranked first in the market for the third consecutive year in 2020 by Black Book Research. The company was named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for the second time in 2019 and was named a small business of the year in 2019 by the Nashville Business Journal.

About AccuReg: AccuReg helps hospitals receive maximum payment while doing so as economically and efficiently as possible and enables price transparency by providing transformative patient access solutions. Its cloud-based integrated suite utilizes automation and artificial intelligence to improve revenue capture and the patient financial experience. By combining an exception-based workflow, a top-ranked QA rules engine, intelligent eligibility and benefit validation and complete prior authorization management, AccuReg predicts and prevents denial-causing issues at the front of the revenue cycle where cost is significantly lower than the traditional resource-draining back-end approach. AccuReg also helps hospitals surpass government-mandated price transparency requirements with accurate out-of-pocket price estimates, payment processing and propensity-based financial assistance qualification. For more information, visit www.AccuRegSoftware.com.

