AccuReg Hires Chief Growth Officer to Lead Rapid Expansion

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuReg, a healthcare technology solutions company offering a full suite of front-end revenue cycle management solutions for hospitals, announces Conrad Coopersmith has joined the company as chief growth officer.

Coopersmith, who has more than 20 years' experience managing high-performing healthcare technology teams, will lead AccuReg's sales, account management and business development efforts. Coopersmith will help further position AccuReg's industry-leading software as the preeminent choice for hospitals seeking to increase revenue, patient satisfaction and engagement by eliminating denials, decreasing unnecessary costs, providing accurate out-of-pocket cost estimates and increasing cash collected pre-service.

Recently, Coopersmith served as chief sales officer at Intermedix, an R1 company, and prior to that he was national vice president of McKesson Connected Care & Analytics. He will work out of AccuReg's Nashville office.

"Conrad's deep experience developing strong, successful teams will serve our company well as AccuReg continues to accelerate its growth," said Paul Shorrosh, founder and chief executive officer. "Whether directly working with providers or developing channel partnerships, he will lead our growth to help hospitals across the country increase patient financial satisfaction, operating efficiency and cash collections."

"Hospitals are moving toward a model where the patient expects control and personalization in how they consume healthcare—far different than the traditional revenue cycle model," said Coopersmith. "AccuReg is a forward-thinking company that has always focused on the patient experience and continues to adapt their innovative software to help hospitals quickly adjust to this new reality."

AccuReg's patient access solutions were ranked first in the market for the third consecutive year in 2020 by Black Book Research. With its focus on helping customers realize cost and efficiency gains by improving patient access versus the traditional collections-focused revenue cycle approach, the company is powering rapid growth.

About AccuReg: AccuReg helps hospitals reduce costs, maximize revenue and enable price transparency with its market-leading patient access solutions. Its cloud-based integrated suite utilizes automation and intelligence to improve patient experience and revenue capture at the front of the revenue cycle where cost is significantly less. AccuReg predicts and prevents denial-causing errors by combining an exception-based workflow, a continuous learning quality assurance rules engine, intelligent eligibility and benefit validation and complete prior authorization management. AccuReg also helps hospitals give patients visibility into the cost of their care using accurate out-of-pocket price estimates, payment processing and financial assistance qualification. For more information, visit www.AccuRegSoftware.com.

