AccuReg Launches EngageCare™: One Integrated Digital Platform Manages Patient Access, Intake and Engagement Across the Entire Care Setting

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuReg, the market leader in patient access, has launched EngageCare™—a single platform that integrates and automates patient access, intake and engagement to help health systems, hospitals and large specialty clinics provide patients and hospital staff with an intuitive digital consumer experience throughout care episodes. AccuReg EngageCare improves patient experience and safety, reduces costs, captures revenue, prevents denials, enables vendor consolidation, enhances patient loyalty and further positions customers as leaders in their markets.

Providing a digital consumer experience in healthcare—like other industries, such as retail, travel and banking—requires seamless integration between the revenue cycle and patient intake and engagement solutions to ensure revenue is maximized, not disrupted. Currently, providers use multiple vendors and disparate systems that create inefficiencies, errors and excessive costs. EngageCare automates and streamlines this disjointed process into one platform that integrates with existing EHRs to deliver maximum value and simplicity. For a video demonstration of EngageCare, click here.

"EngageCare provides an optimal consumer experience, expedites patient access and provides the safe, convenient digital experience other industries have offered for more than a decade. It's time for healthcare to catch up, and EngageCare is the solution," said AccuReg CEO and Founder Paul Shorrosh. "By combining our market-leading patient access solutions and innovative digital patient intake and engagement tools into a single platform, hospitals can consolidate vendors, improve payment certainty and pivot to the digital healthcare experience patients expect."

EngageCare automates critical revenue cycle processes and integrates them with patient intake and engagement. This ensures the data integrity required to prevent denials, deliver accurate patient estimates and process payments, which results in more pre-service revenue. In addition, patients can perform many of the tasks traditionally completed by registrars and the front office, enabling a redeployment or reduction of hospital resources.

"Goshen Health partnered with AccuReg to create a safer, more consumer-friendly experience, and we are beyond pleased with the positive feedback from patients. Our patients can now digitally pre-register, receive automated appointment alerts and check in to our virtual waiting room using their mobile phones. They will also automatically receive price estimates and be able to make online payments," said Sue Plank, Director of Patient Access, Goshen Health. "EngageCare changed our culture through improved coordination between clinicians, patient access staff and departments by providing the digital tools needed to follow the patient flow throughout the entire episode of care, resulting in a better patient experience."

The AccuReg EngageCare experience includes:

Invitations via text, voice or email alert prompt patients to pre-register and verify and update information using their smartphones, tablets or computers

Reduced patient data entry by capturing and uploading their insurance cards and drivers' licenses using OCR to convert images into usable registration data

Digitized forms and assessments along with electronic signatures that enable convenient, paperless and personalized experiences

Automated registration audits, eligibility verification and benefits validation that ensure data integrity to prevent denials, costly rework and avoidable write-offs

Accurate out-of-pocket cost estimates that reduce patient financial anxiety; and integrated payment processing that increases pre-service cash collections

QR codes sent to patients following digital pre-reg/registration that enables touchless check-in and calendar invites

Automated reminders sent to patients prior to their appointments to reduce no-shows, provide directions and enable customizable instructions

Status updates during care visits for loved ones that patients authorize, indicate and provide contact information for

Texts sent to patients on the days of their appointments allowing them to check-in via hospital digital front doors

Real-time communication between patients and their providers using bi-directional texts (e.g., they can notify providers if they are running late)

Upon arrival, digital check-in to hospital virtual waiting room via their mobile phones, or by scanning their QR codes at kiosks for no contact check-in—either method starts patient wait time tracking

Notifications and instructions sent from the care team to patients indicating when they are ready for patients to enter care settings

Automated updates sent to providers' staff and the patients' loved ones as patients are tracked throughout their care, enabling seamless coordination across departments

Actionable built-in reporting and dashboards that reduce wait times and drive continuous improvement

Notifications sent to patients and loved ones when care is complete with instructions on where to reunite

Thank you communications and follow-up instructions that are sent to patients after discharge

"Data integrity is critical to enable consumerism, protect provider net revenue and create a patient-centric revenue cycle," says Shorrosh. "At the core of our platform is a sophisticated rules engine that is continuously updated. EngageCare uses automation and artificial intelligence, including robotic process automation (RPA), predictive analytics and machine learning, to identify and prevent issues and errors that cause rework, inefficiency and denials."

AccuReg was recently recognized as the top performing company in its market segment and awarded 2021 Best in KLAS® for Patient Access. Its patient access solutions were ranked first in the market for the third consecutive year in 2020 by Black Book Research.

About AccuReg: AccuReg, the market leader in patient access, provides health systems, hospitals and large specialty clinics with a single platform that integrates patient access, intake and engagement and enables healthcare consumerism, the consolidation of vendors and increased net revenue. AccuReg EngageCare™ utilizes automation, an advanced rules engine and artificial intelligence that includes robotic process automation, machine learning and predictive analytics. EngageCare offers patients intuitive digital tools allowing them to complete error free pre-registration and registration, use a digital front door and virtual waiting room at check-in, make payments from accurate price estimates and communicate bi-directionally in real time. EngageCare delivers the data integrity required to eliminate denials, collections and write-offs and protects the revenue cycle from errors. EngageCare provides patients the digital experience they expect and further positions customers as leaders in their markets. AccuReg has offices in Nashville, Orlando and Mobile. AccuRegSoftware.com

