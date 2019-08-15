AccuReg Named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuReg, a healthcare technology solutions company offering a full suite of front-end revenue cycle SaaS solutions for hospitals, is named on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. This is the second appearance by AccuReg on the list, something only 25% of companies achieve. AccuReg ranks 3323 with a 40% growth rate over each of the past two years.

AccuReg's software leverages AI to predict, identify and prevent revenue cycle management problems before they occur. By focusing on the front-end, where it is less expensive and more efficient to eliminate errors and omissions, AccuReg customers prevent issues that would result in denied claims, increase net patient revenue and collect more cash.

"We've provided the healthcare market with quality revenue cycle products since 2005, and our inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list validates our growth and proves we're providing our hospital partners with a revenue cycle solution they want and need," said Paul Shorrosh, CEO of AccuReg. "Our growth is fueled by our commitment to provide the market with incomparable front-end solutions that prevent denials, guarantee price estimates and deliver exceptional customer service. Annually, our customers avoid $3 billion of denied claims while eliminating $175 million in related labor expense."

AccuReg recently launched Estimate My Cost, an online patient-facing tool that provides price transparency, enabling patients to accurately estimate actual out-of-pocket costs prior to a clinical procedure. Using the same powerful estimation product used by hospital staff across the country, the tool empowers patients to determine their financial liability, enhances their financial experience and improves staff productivity by reducing individual responses to patient inquiries and "shoppers.

AccuReg was also recognized by the Nashville Business Journal as a 2019 Small Business of the Year.

About AccuReg: AccuReg has delivered revenue cycle and patient access innovation to the healthcare industry since 2005. Known for their integrated suite which includes their top-ranked QA rules engine, intelligence-driven eligibility and benefit verification workflow and guaranteed accurate patient estimations, AccuReg's cloud-based solutions automate the front-end process critical to the patient financial experience and revenue capture. Powered by artificial intelligence and an exception-based workflow their solutions hold staff accountable to self-correct while enabling patient friendly price transparency. For more information, visit www.AccuRegSoftware.com.

