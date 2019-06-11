AccuReg Recognized as a Leading Business

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuReg, a healthcare technology solutions company offering a full suite of front-end revenue cycle SaaS solutions for hospitals, has been selected as an honoree for the Nashville Business Journal's 2019 Small Business of the Year Awards, which recognizes top small businesses in the Nashville area. Over the past year AccuReg has launched new products and services, experienced significant growth and expanded its Franklin, Tennessee office.

AccuReg's software automates the revenue cycle at the front end so hospitals eliminate errors and omissions and reduce denied claims. As a result, customers experience reduced costs, increased staff productivity and they simply get paid more accurately and timely for the services provided. AccuReg's software leverages AI to predict and prevent revenue cycle management (RCM) problems before they start. It increases reimbursement and point-of-service collections at a lower cost to collect and improves the patient financial experience.

"Nearly two decades ago, we founded AccuReg to help hospitals get paid by focusing on the front-end of RCM where it costs the least and yields the greatest financial impact," said Paul Shorrosh, AccuReg Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We've experienced tremendous growth over the last few years, and remain focused on developing and delivering innovative products and improved, measurable outcomes for our customers. It is a true honor to be recognized by NBJ, as Nashville is the nation's healthcare hub and is full of very successful companies."

As a finalist for the overall Small Business of the Year Award, AccuReg was selected based on factors such as revenue growth, market strategy, employee growth and overall business plan strength. Finalists will be honored at an awards presentation in July.

About AccuReg: AccuReg has delivered revenue cycle and patient access innovation to the healthcare industry since 2005. Known for its top-ranked QA rules engine, intelligence-driven eligibility verification workflow and guaranteed patient estimations, AccuReg's cloud-based solutions automate the front-end process critical to the patient financial experience and revenue capture. It's powered by AI and an exception-based workflow that holds staff accountable to self-correct. AccuReg executives are industry leaders who have contributed to HFMA and NAHAM, including architecting the AccessKeys, the industry standard KPIs and benchmarks for Patient Access. For more information, visit www.AccuRegSoftware.com.

