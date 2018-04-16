Accurence and CutterCroix Partnership Puts Homeowners at the Center of the Insurance Claims Process

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Accurence, Inc., the leader in automated adjusting, and CutterCroix, a leader in cloud-based software for the building industry, announced a partnership that creates competitive advantage for restoration contractors. Together the two companies, who specialize in creating efficiencies for contractors, developed new functionality that expands Accurence's ScopeAssist product.

For five years, only ScopeAssist has helped roofing contractors improve their restoration businesses after sever weather to exterior and interior damages by providing a guided inspection app that automatically combines aerial CAD data and processes it in seconds through a proprietary Smart Automated Guideline Engine (S.A.G.E™) to produce the most accurate Xactimate® repair estimate, file documentation and homeowner reports. With Accurence and CutterCroix enhancements for 2018, now contractors can share estimates, documents, milestones and photos, as well as ask questions with the intuitive homeowner job site portal.

"Accurence's S.A.G.E technology increases operational excellence and improves sales enablement through trust to grow profitably, and now ScopeAssist's accuracy improves sales, customer satisfaction and drives repeat business," said Jake Labrie, Accurence president. "That is why this continued partnership is so meaningful; we are truly helping restoration contractors improve their operations with the addition of these sales enablement components."

The portal is also the contractors' one place to go to manage the job milestones, automate work orders and precisely submit them to any supplier. This step to help automate project management is critical in growing a contractor's business with satisfied customers as facilitating homeowner referrals and built-in social sharing.

The new features were designed, developed and tested with CutterCroix. Together the team integrated feedback from large and mid-size contractors, manufacturer, suppliers and partners to enhance ScopeAssist.

"It's a win-win with ScopeAssist. Roofing and restoration contractors become trusted advisors in the property loss claims process and homeowners get a new level of visibility," said Jeff Wisniewski, CutterCroix's chief executive officer. "We are happy ScopeAssist makes insurance work easier, accurate and transparent."

The new ScopeAssist features are available now. To sign-up and get trained please go to accurance.com.

About Accurence

Accurence, Inc., is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado but grew-up studying wind and hail property loss and claims data all over the country. As a result, Accurence developed a suite of 'Assist' solutions that synchronizes proprietary guideline management software with mobile technology to deliver unprecedented efficiencies for both insurance companies and roofing contractors. While the Assist apps automated the manual and subjective claims process, it is Accurence's Smart Automated Guideline Engine (S.A.G.E) that will drive the industry toward automated adjusting. S.A.G.E integrates and interprets massive amounts of inputs from numerous sources and standardizes the data. It is only with standardized data that property loss insurance claims can be fully automated.

About CutterCroix

CutterCroix, LLC is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio helps contractors, suppliers and manufacturers solve real world problems by adapting their cloud platform and mobile applications to each business. Clients use GiddyUp, Canvasser and Show Floor for customer relationship management, workflow and process management, job estimating and quoting, scheduling, warranty tracking, material procurement, compliance and administration.

