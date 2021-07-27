Accuride Introduces the Medium-Duty Counterpart to Its Revolutionary 3832 Full-Extension Slide

The Accuride 3932 supports loads up to 150 lbs. and drawers up to 36 inches wide. Thanks to its ½" cross-section, users can employ the 3932 as a companion or in place of the famous 3832. Additionally, high-strength low-alloy steel slide members ensure each slide handles the stress of thousands of cycles.

The 3932 comes available in standard or Easy-Close. Both variants feature:

Hole for face frame cabinetry

Lever-activated disconnect

Silenced opening and closing movement

The 3932 is a versatile movement solution for home and office cabinetry, metal enclosures, medical carts, and more.

Unlike many competitors, the Accuride 3932 and 3932EC Easy-Close come fully certified by the Architectural Woodwork Institute (AWI) and Builders Hardware Manufacturers Association (BHMA®).

Those interested in learning more about the 3932 can visit the product page for more information or contact their local Accuride distributor. For press inquiries, parties can reach Accuride's Marketing Manager, Claudia Tuttle, at [email protected].

About Accuride International:

Founded in 1962 as a small tool and die shop, Accuride International is the world's largest designer and manufacturer of sliding hardware. The company offers a broad selection of custom and off-the-shelf movement solutions across markets and applications, as well as unmatched innovation, quality, and dependability. The company has nearly 1,000,000 ft² of manufacturing space across three continents. Its products are certified, compliant and warrantied, and specified by architects, designers, and engineers.

SOURCE Accuride International Inc.

