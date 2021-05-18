Accuride Offers New Bolt-On Drawer-Release System for Utility Vehicles

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuride International has just launched a new innovation to make accessing heavy-duty mobile drawers and trays a lot easier.

The Accuride 9308 EZ-Release Kit is a bolt-on drawer-release system that allows users to access heavy-duty locking compartments single-handedly. Once installed, users need only to engage the handle to unlock a compartment.

9308 EZ-Release Kit for Heavy-Duty Drawers
The 9308 EZ-Release Kit uses corrosion-resistant and easy-to-install components. Each kit includes a handle, end-caps, and a hardware kit. Handles come in various increments to accommodate various drawer widths from 16" to 60". Additionally, users can cut handles to their own desired width.

The 9308 EZ-Release Kit is an ideal accessory for compartments in:

  • Utility Trucks
  • Emergency Vehicles
  • RVs
  • Toolboxes

The 9308 EZ-Release Kit is compatible with Accuride's 9307, 9308, and 9328 Heavy-Duty and Full-Extension Slides.

Those interested in learning more about the 9308 EZ-Release Kit can visit Accuride's Product Detail Page for more information, or contact their local Accuride distributor.

About Accuride® International:
Founded in 1962 as a small tool and die shop, Accuride International is the world's largest designer and manufacturer of sliding hardware. The company offers a broad selection of custom and off-the-shelf movement solutions across markets and applications, as well as unmatched innovation, quality, and dependability. The company has nearly 1,000,000 ft² of manufacturing space across three continents. Its products are certified, compliant and warrantied, and specified by architects, designers, and engineers.

