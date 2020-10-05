Accuride Releases New Lock-In & Detent-Out Slide for Mobile and Kiosk Applications

This breakthrough solution joins the ranks of the 3308 Medium-Duty and 9308E Heavy-Duty in premium locking solutions.

Other specs include:

½" profile

1" over-travel

Lever-disconnect

Available in even lengths 12" to 28"

Brandon Mirshafiee, Accuride Product Manager, explains:

"The 3306DO joins a narrow field on premium locking slides for medium-duty applications. The lock-in ensures drawers are closed while the detent-out helps applications stay open when you need them."

The 3306DO an ideal solution for applications as:

Toe-kick drawers

Data centers

Cash drawers

Industrial workstations

Medical carts

Vending machines

As with all Accuride products, the 3306DO comes backed by 10,000-cycle testing and a Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Those interested in learning more about the 3306DO can visit Accuride.com for more information or contact their local Accuride distributor.

About Accuride® International:

Founded in 1962 as a small tool and die shop, Accuride International is the global leader in the design and manufacture of precision movement solutions. The company offers a broad selection of custom and off-the-shelf solutions across markets and applications, as well as unmatched innovation, quality, and dependability. The company has nearly 1,000,000 ft2 of manufacturing space across three continents. Its products are certified, compliant and warrantied, and specified by architects, designers, and engineers.

