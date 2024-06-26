Accuris Accelerates Growth Following Brand Debut

Company announces the addition of two key executives, the launch of Goldfire Chat API and expanded customer support

DENVER, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuris, a leader in optimizing engineering, supply chain and logistics workflows, today announced a year of substantial innovation. Over the past 12 months since its launch as a standalone company, Accuris, formerly known as IHS and S&P Global's Engineering Solutions division, continues to innovate, enhancing its product portfolio to streamline digital engineering practices, bolster customer service, and foster unique industry partnerships.

As the company expands global operations and propels into its next phase of growth, Accuris has added two executives to the company's leadership team. Gabrielle Ramaiah joins the company as Chief of Staff and Vice President of Transformation, while Timothy (Tim) Walker will assume the role of General Counsel. Both highly experienced professionals in their respective disciplines, Ramaiah and Walker will be instrumental in executing Accuris' go-to-market strategy.

Prior to joining Accuris, Ramaiah was Associate Partner at McKinsey and Company, where she created and implemented high performing growth strategies for software companies that drove double-digit returns. With more than 25 years of legal experience, Walker is another welcomed addition to the team, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and Associate General Counsel at Billtrust, a B2B order-to-cash and digital payments market leader. He has also held various senior counsel roles at Transamerica, First Data Corporation (now Fiserv) and Synopsys.

Today Accuris also unveiled new product enhancements to Goldfire, the company's enterprise search platform that aggregates data from internal sources, providing federated search capabilities to streamline engineer workflows. Goldfire Chat is a new interface that leverages generative AI, enabling engineers to get quicker, more accurate answers to queries derived directly from their organization's custom internal data. The Goldfire API uses a company's large language model (LLM) to allow for the customization of the data that is included within searches. The Chat API function also equips users with predictive question prompts that allow teams to delve deeper into specific topics.

In addition to augmenting product capabilities, Accuris has introduced Enterprise Support, an enhanced customer experience solution to help users get the most out of their Accuris products. With Enterprise Support, customers will receive accelerated onboarding, customized educational programs tailored to maximize ROI, and faster resolution of any issues that may arise.

"With a rapidly expanding customer base, we continue to foster a culture of deep innovation and client support to tackle the challenges of digital engineering in an era of accelerated product life cycles," said Claude Pumilia, CEO at Accuris. "Building upon decades of engineering expertise, our mission is to help companies gain unprecedented visibility into their engineering and supply-chain management processes and bolster digital threading practices. The launch of Goldfire Chat API and our expanded user support underpin our team's unwavering dedication to providing engineering professionals with the advanced AI-driven technology required to streamline and enhance their workflows. Today, we are also honored to welcome Gabrielle and Tim, who will both play a crucial role elevating Accuris' global market presence and accelerating the trajectory of our operations."

Within the last year, Accuris has also announced several partnerships to enhance the breadth and depth of its solution stack. The company has partnered with CTG, a renowned government and commercial aviation industry supplier, expanding the sourcing capabilities of Accuris' Haystack Gold logistics and supply chain management platform beyond government and military parts to include dual-use and commercial components. The company is also in active partnership with Standards Australia, providing customers with exclusive access to Standards Australia content via Engineering Workbench and the Accuris standards store.

To learn more about Accuris, please visit: Accuris (accuristech.com).

About Accuris (formerly IHS)

Accuris enables digital transformation in engineering organizations. The company provides a suite of solutions that connect engineering data with trusted information, providing valuable insights and streamlining workflows across the entire product lifecycle. Accuris also enhances data accessibility, security, and collaboration in engineering environments. Learn more at accuristech.com.

