Accuron MedTech Rebrands to Advanced MedTech Reflecting Commitment to Growth and Expansion

SINGAPORE, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuron MedTech Group (Accuron MedTech), Southeast Asia's largest medical device business, today announces the change of its corporate name to Advanced MedTech Holdings. The rebranding strategy reflects the company's strategic focus on advancing treatment solutions in urology and stone management for global patients.

The rebranding follows Advanced MedTech's recent spin out from Accuron Technologies Limited, which was completed on 29 March 2019. The new name signifies the company's streamlined operations and independence from Accuron Technologies. The organizational structure will remain the same, with no changes to the names of its wholly owned subsidiaries.

Commenting on the rebranding, Abel Ang, Group Chief Executive of Advanced MedTech said: "Rebranding as Advanced MedTech marks the start of a new chapter and highlights our commitment to continued expansion and growth. This happens at an exciting time as the group strengthens its global leadership in urology and stone management through technology innovation and investments. 2019 is set to be an exciting year as we look forward to developing and commercializing more innovative treatments, delivering above-market growth, and advancing to take on bigger challenges in global healthcare."

About Advanced MedTech

Advanced MedTech is the largest medical device business in Southeast Asia. It is a global medical technology leader with a core focus in urology devices and services. Headquartered in Singapore, with operations in US, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Malaysia and Japan, the Company serves millions of patients and physicians in 100 countries worldwide. Advanced MedTech makes strategic investments in disruptive medical technology companies, strengthening its portfolio of healthcare solutions for customers around the world. Advanced MedTech is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek. For more information on Advanced MedTech, please visit advanced-medtech.com.

