Accushield Announces Integration with ECP to Enhance Resident Data Management

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accushield , a leading provider of visitor management solutions for senior living communities, announces a strategic integration with ECP , delivering seamless resident data synchronization across platforms. This partnership demonstrates both companies' commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and resident care in senior living communities.

The new webhook-based API integration enables automatic transmission of comprehensive resident data from ECP's Electronic Health Record (EHR) platform to Accushield's visitor management system, eliminating the need for manual data entry and ensuring accurate, real-time resident information.

"This resident-centered integration represents a significant advancement in our mission to streamline operations for senior living communities," said Charles Mann, co-founder of Accushield. "By partnering with ECP, we're not only simplifying administrative processes but also enhancing the quality of resident care through improved data accuracy and accessibility."

The integration automatically synchronizes essential resident information, including demographic details and primary contact information. Senior living communities can now access comprehensive resident profiles containing vital information such as care type designations (Assisted Living, Independent Living, Skilled Nursing, and Memory Care), room assignments, and authorized contacts, including healthcare power of attorney and legal guardian details.

"Our integration with ECP demonstrates our commitment to providing senior living communities with sophisticated technology solutions that prioritize both efficiency and resident care," continued Mann. "By automating data transfer between systems, we're enabling staff to focus more time on what matters most – resident care and engagement."

Key features of the integration include:

Automatic synchronization of resident demographic information

Real-time updates of resident status and room assignments

Comprehensive contact management, including relationship designations and legal authorities

Support for multiple care type designations

The integration between Accushield and ECP is now available to senior living communities nationwide. For more information about Accushield and its suite of solutions, visit https://www.accushield.com/ . To learn more about ECP, visit https://www.ecp123.com/ .

About Accushield: Accushield is a leading provider of technology solutions that foster safe and thriving senior living communities. With its innovative visitor management system, Accushield empowers communities to efficiently manage visitors, contractors, and caregivers while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

About ECP: ECP is a leading provider of eMAR, EHR, Billing, and CRM software to over 7,500 senior living communities, group homes, communities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and other long-term care settings across all 50 states. ECP's mission is to build world-class software and to partner with senior living and long-term-care operators to make residents, family, and staff happy, and achieve best-in-class clinical, operational, and business outcomes.

Media Contact:

John Leavitt

Director of Marketing, Accushield

[email protected]

SOURCE Accushield