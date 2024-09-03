Accusoft Adds Interactive AI Chat Queries to PrizmDoc Enhancing Document Processing Efficiency

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accusoft, a software company specializing in document viewing, processing, and automation technologies for integration into Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions, has launched Document Q&A within its PrizmDoc secure document viewer.

The new feature uses an AI assistant integrated with IBM watsonx.ai that allows users to enter queries and quickly retrieve information contained in a document. Because it provides precise and contextually accurate answers quickly and easily, Document Q&A eliminates the need to review large, complex documents manually.

"The introduction of the Document Q&A feature underscores Accusoft's dedication to enhancing document processing efficiency for our clients' ECM solutions. This innovative feature provides our ISV customers with a competitive advantage, reducing development time and speeding up their market readiness", said Steve Wilson, Accusoft's Chief Product Officer.

Increase ECM Efficiency and Speed: Document Q&A in PrizmDoc

PrizmDoc's integrated Document Q&A feature improves the user experience and provides opportunities for time and cost savings by quickly analyzing lengthy documents and delivering context-aware details based on chat queries.

Key benefits include:

Boosts Efficiency and Speed: Document Q&A revolutionizes ECM document management by quickly retrieving information within a document, greatly reducing the time needed to read and analyze complex written materials.

Drives Cost Reduction: With a simple chat query, ECM users receive detailed and precise information quickly. This greatly reduces the labor time needed to assess information included in documents, freeing up employees for higher-value tasks.

Streamlines Data Analytics: With Document Q&A, real-time data analytics is effortless and free of human error. This enhances the decision-making process, leading to more informed and strategic business decisions.

One Chat Box, Multiple Solutions: PrizmDoc's Q&A technology improves efficiency, accuracy, compliance, and document management at once, providing ECM ISVs with a uniquely competitive and comprehensive solution.

Accusoft recently released its Auto Summarization and Auto Tagging and Classification modules, which enables PrizmDoc users to quickly generate concise summaries of lengthy documents and automate manual tagging and classification. The new features are built with IBM watsonx.ai and IBM Granite, bringing together new generative AI capabilities powered by foundation models and traditional machine learning.

About Accusoft

Founded in 1991, Accusoft is a software development company specializing in document processing, conversion, and automation solutions. From out-of-the-box and configurable applications to APIs built for developers, Accusoft software enables users to solve the most complex workflow challenges and gain insights from content in any format, on any device. Backed by 40 patents, the company's flagship products, including Docubee and PrizmDoc, are designed to improve productivity, provide actionable data, and deliver results that matter. The Accusoft team is dedicated to continuous innovation through customer-centric product development, new version releases, and a passion for understanding industry trends that drive consumer demand. Visit us at www.accusoft.com

