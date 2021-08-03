Accusoft Upgrades Accusoft PDF Viewer with Enhanced Professional Version

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 3, 2021, Accusoft announced the release of the paid Professional version of Accusoft PDF Viewer. Initially released in March of 2021, the Standard version of Accusoft PDF Viewer is a free-to-use, lightweight JavaScript PDF library featuring a responsive UI for out-of-the-box mobile support. The new Professional version adds enhanced PDF tools and document functionality without introducing any complex server dependencies that could impact application security or performance.

"We've received tremendous feedback so far regarding the Standard version of Accusoft PDF Viewer," says Jack Berlin, CEO of Accusoft. "With the release of the paid Professional version, customers now have a clear upgrade path that allows them to add new features without having to rethink their application architecture."

Key Accusoft PDF Viewer Professional features include:

Multiple Annotation Types

Customizable UI

White Labeling

Electronic Signature

As an entirely client-side integration, Accusoft PDF Viewer can be incorporated into any web application with just a few lines of code. The paid Professional version features the same intuitive UI controls that provide an optimized viewing experience across all screen types, making it ideal for web apps that need to run on both desktop and mobile devices.

"We did a lot of research to determine which features are most important to developers," says Mark Hansen, Product Manager at Accusoft. "The ability to markup and electronically sign documents without having to rely on external servers or backend processing is going to be a gamechanger for a lot of applications."

To learn more about the latest Accusoft PDF Viewer features, please visit our website .

About Accusoft:

Founded in 1991, Accusoft is a software development company specializing in content processing, conversion, and automation solutions. From out-of-the-box and configurable applications to APIs built for developers, Accusoft software enables users to solve their most complex workflow challenges and gain insights from content in any format, on any device. Backed by 40 patents, the company's flagship products, including OnTask, PrizmDoc™ Viewer, and ImageGear, are designed to improve productivity, provide actionable data, and deliver results that matter. The Accusoft team is dedicated to continuous innovation through customer-centric product development, new version release, and a passion for understanding industry trends that drive consumer demand. Visit us at www.accusoft.com .

