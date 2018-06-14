Accusoft's PrizmDoc Cloud document and image viewer receives SOC 2 Type 1 certification for cloud computing standards compliance

With the rise in popularity of cloud computing services, client companies need assurance that their proprietary information is being protected on external data networks. This led to the creation of SOC (Service Organization Control) by the AICPA, and the subsequent SOC 2 set of standards in 2011.

SOC 2 sets five primary standards for cloud service providers to uphold:

Security: Protecting data from unauthorized access through the use of tools such as firewalls and intrusion detection.

Availability: The system's capacity for consistently fulfilling access requirements based on the SLA (Service Level Agreement) between the provider and the client.

Processing Integrity: Ensuring the system accurately provides the output data sought by the client. This does not apply to cases in which errors are present in the input data.

Confidentiality: Limiting access to proprietary data to a specific group of persons, whether attempts at intrusion are made or not.

Privacy: The assurance that personal information regarding individuals is not compromised.

The AICPA determined that PrizmDoc Cloud is in full compliance with these key criteria, and awarded it the Type 1 certification.

Accusoft partners with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide PrizmDoc Cloud, allowing customers to free up on-site resources and take advantage of Accusoft's full compliance with SOC 2 Type 1 to guarantee that data shared with PrizmDoc is never compromised. As cloud usage has grown over the last several years, Accusoft has responded to the trend, joining with the trusted AWS brand to provide the best possible cloud experience to clients. Click here to read the full report.

About Accusoft

Accusoft offers a robust portfolio of document and imaging tools for developers. Our APIs and software development toolkits are built using patented technology, providing high-performance document viewing, advanced search, image compression, conversion, barcode recognition, OCR, and other image processing tools for use in application and web development. Visit www.accusoft.com for more information.

