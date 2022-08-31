Accutech hires fintech veteran to lead trust and wealth business unit

John Watts joined the company this summer as a managing director

MUNCIE, Ind., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accutech Systems Corp. has hired a veteran of the financial technology industry to serve as managing director of its trust and wealth business unit.

John Watts joined Accutech this summer, having previously served as senior vice president of operations at a banking solutions company focused on loan origination software. At Accutech, he will lead the unit responsible for developing and selling trust accounting and wealth management software.

Accutech was recently named by Inc. magazine as one of the top 5000 fastest growing private companies in the nation. President Adam Unger said Watts will be responsible for making certain the company provides value to its clients in the trust and wealth business.

"John brings an abundance of experience and expertise to Accutech that includes product management, business development, and strategic planning," Unger said. "He is committed to leadership, collaboration, and entrepreneurship, and we are grateful to have him on board."

Watts holds a BA in Finance (Investment and Banking) from the University of Wisconsin School of Business in Madison, Wisconsin, and a Master's in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater School of Business. In 2020, The Indianapolis Business Journal named Watts the area's chief technology officer of the year.

"It's exciting to be part of an innovative company that is growing so quickly and has so much to offer its clients and its community," Watts said.

John enjoys playing golf and currently resides in Fishers, IN with his wife. He is a past president of the Indiana Golf Association.

About Accutech Systems

Accutech fulfills its purpose to make great things happen for other people by delivering innovative trust and wealth management technology solutions and exceptional, personalized service to over 250 banks and wealth management companies nationwide. The company invests heavily in cultivating a positive and engaging work environment, which fuels a culture of innovation and product leadership. Accutech consistently achieves more than 98 percent customer satisfaction, has been recognized in the top 100 places to work in Indiana multiple times, and earned a spot on the "Inc. 5000" list of fastest growing private companies in America in 2022.

